Dwight Howard sexual assault lawsuit takes twist as lawyer alleges submitted evidence was tampered

Over the summer, Dwight Howard found himself in the middle of a sexual assault case. A man by the name of Stephen Harper is accusing him of sexual assault and battery following an encounter they had back in 2021. Recent developments in the case suggest that crucial evidence might have been tampered with.

Dwight Howard's attorneys continue to try and have this case dismissed before it goes to a trial. They recently brought to light that the text message conversation between Howard and Harper was doctored.

"In short, the totality of the text messages between Mr. Howard and Mr. Harper make it abundantly clear that Mr. Harper's claims are frivolous, that he was a willing participant in the events of July 19, 2021, and the early morning hours of July 20, 2021, and that the touching of his person had been invited by him," Howard's attorneys write in Thursday's filing.

Howard and his representation stick to their story that everything that happened during the alleged encounter was consensual.

Dwight Howard is keeping his basketball career going

Since leaving the NBA, Dwight Howard has managed to keep his professional basketball career going overseas. Even with this off-the-court drama hanging over his head, pro teams are still willing to give him a spot on their roster.

Howard was playing Taiwan following his last NBA run. However, the former LA Lakers big man is on the move again. Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Spanish team Zunder Palencia has offered him a contract. They are currently one of the bottom teams in Lega Endesa.

While Howard is continuing his career overseas, his main goal is to have one last run in the NBA before calling it a career. His last appearance was during the 2022 season when he played in 60 games for the LA Lakers.

Earlier this year, Howard cited one team that he'd like to return to before retiring from basketball. That being the Orlando Magic.

“Yeah I would definitely want to come back and be a part of the Magic and what they’re tryna accomplish in Orlando now”.

The Magic are an important franchise to him, as its where his career began. Howard spent the first eight years of his career in Orlando after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2004.

If Howard wants any chance at getting back in the league, he needs to get this off-court drama situated. No team is going to take him on with this kind of baggage following him.