"There's no cavalry": Anthony Davis subtly hints Lakers' inactivity at trade deadline amid slump

Anthony Davis returned home on Wednesday night as the LA Lakers visited the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers were looking to get some momentum back, but the Bulls pulled off the impressive 124-108 win. Davis subtly hinted after the game that the Lakers could be inactive at the trade deadline in two months.

The Lakers dropped to 1-4 since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament last Dec. 9 in Las Vegas. In addition to the Bulls, they also lost to the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, with their lone win against the same Spurs team.

In his postgame interview, Davis discussed the current struggles for the Lakers. He was feeling optimistic because the team's finally healthy. He's looking forward to building more chemistry and getting back into the win column while hinting that the team could stay put at the deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's no break coming, there's no help coming, there's no cavalry," Davis said. "We got to do it within this locker room. We got everyone back. We just got to find a way to get in the win column. Obviously, when you lose a couple, especially in a row, it starts to linger.

He added:

"Everybody wants to win and just got to get that win, get that one. Gets the spirits back up and then just go from there."

Anthony Davis finished Wednesday's game with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Davis appeared to have suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and it even led to a hilarious turnover by LeBron James.

The eight-time All-Star left the game, but returned to finish it. He's already banged up since last month, playing with spasms on his hip and left adductor before suffering an ankle injury against the Spurs a few games ago.

Also Read: "Power forward","I'm a guard" - Knicks' Evan Fournier and Josh Hart joke about filling in Mitchell Robinson's absence

What's next for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers?

What's next for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers?

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are back in action on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a tough matchup since the Timberwolves are the best team in the Western Conference this season so far. They will then fly to Oklahoma City on Dec. 23 before heading back home for Christmas.

The Lakers will face rivals Boston Celtics on Dec. 25 with three more games before the New Year. They welcome the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 28 and will finish 2023 with two road games against the Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Feel sorry for your loss" - Kendrick Perkins brags about getting his parlay right for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic