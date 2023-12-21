"Power forward","I'm a guard": Knicks' Evan Fournier and Josh Hart joke about filling in Mitchell Robinson's absence

The New York Knicks are likely going to be without starting center Mitchell Robinson for the rest of the season. With Isaiah Hartenstein suffering an injury scare on Wednesday night and Jericho Sims out with an ankle injury, minutes at center have opened up. Evan Fournier and Josh Hart looked at the bright side and joked about who should fill in as the backup big man.

With the news of Robinson's status post-ankle surgery, Hartenstein's busted lip and Sims' injury, Knicks fans on X are preparing themselves to watch Hart play as center this season.

Josh Hart reacted to the possibility of playing center, which Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau also alluded to before the game, by replying to the meme.

"No, the hell it ain't. I'm a GUARD," Hart wrote.

Teammate Evan Fournier, who has only played one game this season and is in Thibodeau's dog house, replied and clarified Hart's real position.

"Power Forward," Fournier wrote.

It was a hilarious exchange considering Hart's flexibility as a player, as he can play both guard and forward. He's one of the best rebounders in the league despite his 6-foot-4 frame.

It's even hilarious that coach Thibs could use him as a center this season. Mitchell Robinson's absence is a huge blow to the Knicks, but players like Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and recently signed Taj Gibson can take up big man minutes when needed.

"We have Julius," Thibodeau said. "We have Josh. We have a lot of people."

Mitchell Robinson out for the season?

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson was on his way to having the best season of his career with the New York Knicks. Robinson was an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, but it seems like he's going to miss the rest of the season following the latest move by the Knicks front office.

Robinson suffered a sprained ankle on Dec. 8 against the Boston Celtics, and it was initially suspected as a minor injury. However, he recently underwent ankle surgery and was ruled out for at least two months.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Robinson could be out for the rest of the season after the Knicks filed for a Disabled Player Exception. When a team applies for that exception, it usually means that they are expecting a player to miss the rest of the season.

