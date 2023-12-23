"Guns N' Roses": Fans crown Ja Morant and Derrick Rose tandem the perfect nickname

The Memphis Grizzlies signed Derrick Rose in the offseason in preparation for Ja Morant's 25-game suspension. Some even saw the move as a way for Morant to have a veteran voice in the locker room. But NBA fans are trolling the Grizzlies duo with a new nickname that's wildly appropriate, or not, depending on perspective.

Rose and Morant did not have the opportunity to play together when the latter returned from his suspension on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The former MVP is dealing with a hamstring injury and has not played since Dec. 15.

In Morant's first game back in Memphis in front of the home fans, Rose sent a heartfelt message of support to his new teammate:

"And on behalf of the fans, I want to say welcome back Ja," Rose said. "We proud of you, shorty. Stay locked in and we appreciate you. Stay blessed."

While Memphis Grizzlies fans cannot wait for Ja Morant and Derrick Rose to link up, some people on social media have dropped a nickname for the duo.

The NBA Memes account even called them:

"Guns N' Roses."

It was a play on Morant's gun issues that got him suspended for a total of 33 games and Rose's last name. However, this fan was not having any of it:

"It would be a better name if they were a good duo."

One fan has a different, but positive perspective:

"It is pretty fire tbh. Rose is the perfect mentor for Ja too. Rose had a similar, athletic playstyle in his prime."

Here are other reactions to the Morant-Rose duo's new "nickname":

Grizzlies 2-0 since Ja Morant's return from suspension

Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant struggled a bit in the first half, but turned it up in the final two quarters of the game. He finished the game with 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the Memphis Grizzlies' 115-113 win.

Morant also hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Memphis a boost in confidence. It was a dazzling play that proved how great of a player the 24-year-old guard is. It was also a message sent to all of his haters and doubters around the league.

In his first game at home this season on Thursday, Morant had 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a win over the Indiana Pacers. The Grizzlies will be back in action on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

