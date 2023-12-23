Injury woes frustrate Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons: "I wanna be out there"

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is frustrated that he has to deal with another back injury this season. It's the third straight season wherein Simmons has missed significant time due to the same injury. He's expected to be out until at least the end of the year and could be ready to return by January.

Simmons was diagnosed with a herniated disc on his back following his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. He underwent surgery and made his debut for the Nets last season. He played 42 games before an MRI found inflammation in his back and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The former Rookie of the Year had a promising summer and played well in the first six games this season before another nerve injury in his back ruled him out indefinitely. A visibly frustrated Simmons told reporters on Friday that he just wants to get back to help his teammates win games:

"I wanna be out there and help my team win and compete," Simmons said. "But at the end of the day, it's a part of sports. Not every game is promised, injuries happen. Unfortunately, it happens, so for me, it's just focusing on what I can do now and doing what I can to get back on the floor and contribute."

In six games this season, Ben Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Simmons looked great, making things happen on the offensive end. He could have helped the Brooklyn Nets win more games as they are currently 13-15 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Ben Simmons' potential return from injury

The Brooklyn Nets announced earlier this week that Ben Simmons will remain out for the rest of the year due to a nerve impingement on the lower left side of his back. Simmons is set to get re-evaluated after two weeks, and he'll hope there is some good news.

The three-time All-Star made progress as he increased his workload on the court. He has shown improved strength in his lower left back in the past two weeks and will continue his individual workouts in the next 14 days.

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to his holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers followed by a back injury. He also missed 40 games last season due to the same injury and has been dealing with it again for almost two months this campaign.

