Watch: Shaquille O'Neal tries setting up fan on date who was invited to 'Big Chicken' outlet for lunch with 4x champ

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed his day off by inviting several food bloggers to eat at his Big Chicken fast food restaurant in Las Vegas. O'Neal even tried to set up one of the foodies on a date while they were eating lunch. The LA Lakers legend has at least 18 Big Chicken outlets around the United States.

In a video posted by @tallzz_ on her social media accounts, a bunch of influencers were invited to the Las Vegas location of Shaq's restaurant. The Hall of Fame big man was present and even prepared the food in the kitchen.

@tallzz_ has a growing presence on social media with around 250.7K followers on TikTok and 48.5K on Instagram. She's a 4-foot-11 UNLV grad who loves to eat food and make a living out of it. She had a blast hanging out with O'Neal, who tried setting her up with someone in the restaurant.

At the end of the video below, @tallzz_ even joked about trying to get the four-time champion to set her up with an NBA player.

"If I have one more thing to say, Uncle Shaq, if you're watching this, can you set me up with an NBA player next time, pretty please?"

Shaquille O'Neal to expand Big Chicken to Michigan

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is expanding again.

Shaquille O'Neal moved to Texas last year to manage Big Chicken's expansion in the state, especially in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. The restaurant recently opened its first outlet in Arkansas and the growth of the chain won't stop there.

According to Click On Detroit, Big Chicken opened their first branch in Michigan in the city of Clio. They plan on opening several locations across the state, including in Highland and Metro Detroit, next year.

"We're pleased with the progress we've made thus far in securing premium real estate to open Big Chicken locations across eastern Michigan," a spokesperson from Big Chicken said. "Our newest location in Highland marks the next BIG step in our journey of bringing BIG flavor, BIG food and, most importantly, BIG fun to our communities."

Shaquille O'Neal newest venture involves podcast network

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his business acumen and he recently announced his newest venture. O'Neal will re-launch his "The Big Podcast' previously produced by WBD Sports. It will now feature Shaq, Adam Lefkoe and producer Shaine Freeman.

In addition to the re-launch of his podcast, O'Neal also introduced The Big Podcast Network which will help athletes and other social media personalities create their own podcasts to discuss sports, entertainment and business. It was made possible by Shaq's partnership with Playmaker HQ, a fast-growing media platform.

