Watch: Devin Booker gives sneak peek of unreleased Nike Book 1 colorway during practice ahead of game vs Hornets

Devin Booker recently gave fans a teaser of an unreleased colorway of his Nike Book 1 shoes on Friday. Ahead of the Phoenix Suns' clash with the Charlotte Hornets, Booker debuted the unreleased Book 1 colorway during practice. Although there isn't much footage from the practice, Booker was filmed getting some shots up at the end of practice.

Fans noticed the shoe, similar to the Jordan 1 low-top shoes. While the shoe has yet to be released, Booker has been wearing the new Air Max 95's, inspired by his Book 1 shoes.

Booker was seen debuting the new Air Max 95's earlier this week ahead of the Suns' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Although the shoes were noticed, it's unclear whether they are player edition shoes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The shoes, of course, are merely a teaser ahead of the spring launch of Booker's first signature shoes through Nike. However, thanks to photos from Nike and the latest footage of Booker in practice, fans saw Nike's vision.

Check out the video below to catch a glimpse of the shoes.

Expand Tweet

How Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 shoes will blur the lines between performance and fashion

Although photos are impatient for the launch of the Nike Book 1, the shoes won't be released until spring. As previously mentioned, Booker is currently wearing the Air Max 95's. However, from the looks of things, he's been putting the first pair of Book 1 to good use.

The shoes are unique, blurring the lines between performance and basketball shoes. While some may look at it from afar and think they are off-court lifestyle shoes like other Nike releases, that isn't the case.

In addition to the unique style, the shoes are packed with plenty of Nike's signature technology, allowing them to stand out in the sneaker industry. In an interview with GQ, Booker said he had been waiting for his first signature shoes long before he made it to the NBA.

"Top of the top when it comes to career accomplishments," Booker said. "Sneakers have always been a part of my childhood. I’ve always dreamed of it. I’d draw sketches and create logos when I was a kid. Now to see it all come full circle and come to life—it’s hard to put into words."

The three-time All-Star indicated he desired a unique look that blurs the lines between performance and fashion. Rather than hoping kids exclusively wear the shoes on the court, he hopes that Book 1 can be shoes fans wear both on and off the court.