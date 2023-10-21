Coco Gauff recently sang and danced along to Michael Jackson's hit single P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) with her younger brother.

Fresh off her scintillating run at the 2023 US Open, the American was captured enjoying her little brother Cameron's company ahead of the WTA Finals, scheduled to begin on October 29 in Cancun, Mexico.

Gauff will make her second appearance at the year-end championships. Her previous year's campaign ended in the group stage with a loss to compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile, the American looks positive going into the tournament as she treated her followers to her dance moves during a live session on Instagram. She grooved to Michael Jackson's hit single 'P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)' with a cuestick in her hand.

In an attempt to replicate the legendary pop star's iconic dance moves, the 19-year-old held the cuestick in the same way that Jackson would hold the microphone on a stand during his concerts. Cameron also made a cameo as he chanted 'Na Na Na' with the song playing in the background.

The video clip of the Gauff siblings' performance doing rounds on the internet can be watched below:

"Coco Gauff has got a wonderful family" - Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King presents the 2023 US Open women's singles trophy to Coco Gauff.

Coco Gauff was presented the 2023 US Open women's singles trophy by none other than Billie Jean King. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to earn her maiden Grand Slam title in September this year.

King recently talked about her emotions seeing the teenager lift the trophy up close at Flushing Meadows, saying:

"It was fantastic. We've all been very anxious for Coco to win a major. Her winning was very exciting. We were celebrating 50 years of equal prize money for women, so it was really appropriate that she won," King told Sky Sports.

King opined that Gauff's triumph would motivate children in the USA to do well in tennis.

"It was great for the United States because when you have someone homegrown do well, like with Andy Murray for instance, [Emma] Raducanu, it helps get children into our sport. And that's what I like; I want us to grow tennis," she added.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion also appreciated Gauff's family, saying:

"Coco's a really great kid. Although she's not really a kid anymore, she's starting to be an adult. She's got a wonderful family and I was really happy for her."