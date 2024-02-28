Ariana Grande reveals the official tracklist for Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande has revealed the final tracklist for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which drops on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) in ten days.

Ariana took to social media yesterday, February 28, 2024, to announce that Eternal Sunshine will contain over ten tracks. She posted a reel on her Instagram, which finds all the tracks slowly revealed over a digital poster board. The caption to her post read,

"ten days."

Out of all the songs on the album, Ariana only released Yes. and? to all streaming platforms as part of the album rollout. Yes. and? dropped along with several different versions, one of which included a feature from Mariah Carey.

The following is the official tracklist for Ariana Grande's upcoming studio album:

Intro (end of the world) Bye Don't wanna break up again Saturn Returns Interlude Eternal Sunshine Supernatural True story The boy is mine Yes. and? We can't be friends (wait for your love) I wish I hated you Imperfect for you Ordinary things (Feat. Nonna)

The only feature on the song appears to be Ariana's grandmother, Nonna, who appears on the final track of Eternal Sunshine. This article explores more information on the pre-save links and merch Ariana has released for her album.

Ariana Grande's merch and pre-save rollout for Eternal Sunshine

Fans of the pop star can visit her official website to get their hands on the exclusive merch from Eternal Sunshine. The website also includes links to pre-save the upcoming album on the following DSPs:

Apple Music

Spotify

Amazon Music

Deezer

Screenshot of Ariana Grande's link tree for her upcoming studio album 'Eternal Sunshine' (Image via https://linktr.ee/arianagrande)

Ariana has also provided the option to register and subscribe to her official newsletter, which will send an email notification once the album is released.

Eternal Sunshine Merch, CDs, and Vinyl

Fans looking to purchase Eternal Sunshine merch, including physical copies (CD/Vinyl), will be redirected to Ariana Grande's shop. The shop also lists clothing items from her recently released single, Yes. and?.

Screenshot of Ariana Grande's official artist store where the exclusive merchandise for 'Eternal Sunshine' is currently listed (Image via shop.arianagrande.com)

The following is a complete breakdown of all the merchandise listed on Ariana's official artist store.

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 1) LP: $33.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 2) LP: $33.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 3) LP: $33.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 4) LP: $33.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 1) CD: $14.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 2) CD: $14.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 3) CD: $14.00

Eternal Sunshine (exclusive cover no. 4) CD: $14.00

Eternal Sunshine (digital): $10.00

Eternal Sunshine close-up hoodie: $75.00

Eternal Sunshine t-shirt: $35.00

AG7 cropped black t-shirt: $40.00

AG7 cropped white t-shirt: $40.00

yes. and? White Socks: $25.00

yes. and? Black Socks: $25.00

yes. and? Crew-neck + Sweatpants: $130.00

yes. and? Crew-neck: $70.00

yes. and? Sweatpants: $75.00

yes. and? Cover hoodie: $75.00

yes. and? Collage hoodie: $75.00

yes. and? Black T-shirt: $35.00

yes. and? Off-white T-shirt: $35.00

Ariana Grande has also listed exclusive "artist-signed" CD copies of Eternal Sunshine, priced at $14.00.

For fans who missed a chance to get their hands on one of these copies, the website confirms that this product will be available soon with a statement that reads,

"Restocking Soon."

Eternal Sunshine marks Ariana Grande’s first new studio album since her 2020 project, Positions, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

While Ariana gets ready to release her latest album, the singer has also been busy wrapping up filming for the movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, where she stars as the character Gilda.