ScHoolboy Q reveals the final tracklist for 'Blue Lips' before its release this Friday

ScHoolboy Q has revealed the final tracklist for his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Blue Lips, which will be released this Friday.

Q took to Instagram today (Feb. 28) to officially announce the final tracklist, along with the features, for his upcoming studio album with a caption that read:

"Blue Lips tracklist"

Q posted an album trailer on his official X account a couple of hours later. The trailer finds the intro to one of his songs playing over a visual of Q walking through a crowded hallway.

The trailer ends with a disclaimer announcing the "updated tracklist" for Blue Lips, which finds eight features on the album. The caption on his post read:

"tHis s*it really bout to drop"

The following 18 songs will be featured on Blue Lips:

Funny Guy Pop (ft. Rico Nasty) THank God 4 Me Blue Slides Yeern 101 Love Birds (ft. Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker) Movie (ft. Az Chike) Cooties OHio (ft. Freddie Gibbs) Foux (ft. Ab-Soul) First Nunu Back n Love (ft. Devin Malik) Lost Times (ft. Jozzy) Germany 86' Time Killers Pig Feet (ft. Childish Major) Smile

ScHoolboy Q has also released several singles during the rollout of the album. Keep reading for the singles, music videos, merch, and pre-save links for Blue Lips.

ScHoolboy Q's 'Blue Lips' album rollout

The build-up for Q's Blue Lips saw the rapper release a string of singles as part of the album's rollout. Here are songs and music videos that are currently out on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms):

1. 'Blue Slides'

Blue Slides was released on February 6 as the lead single for Blue Lips. The music video released to YouTube has garnered over 1.5 million views.

2. 'Back n Love (Feat. Devin Malik)'

Back n Love (Feat. Devin Malik) was released along with Blue Slides. The music video, released to YouTube, has garnered over 2.1 million views and features Q dancing around a man holding a cardboard with the words "Blue Lips" written on it.

3. 'Yeern 101'

ScHoolboy Q dropped the third single from the Yeern 101 album on February 15. The music video has garnered over 1.3 million views and depicts scenes from Q's daily life, from making music to playing golf.

4. 'Cooties'

A week ago (Feb. 20) Q released Cooties as the fourth single from Blue Lips. The music video has garnered over 400,000 views.

5. 'Love Birds (Feat. Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker)'

ScHoolboy Q also released Love Birds, along with Cooties, as the fifth single from his upcoming album. The music video has garnered over 300,000 views since its release.

'Blue Lips' Merch and Pre-save links

Fans can visit ScHoolboy Q's official website to pre-save and purchase merch bundles for Blue Lips digitally.

Fans can pre-save the album from the following Digital Streaming Platforms:

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Spotify

Tidal

YouTube Music.

ScHoolboy Q also included the option to pre-order the digital copies (CD/Vinyl) of Blue Lips.

Screenshot of ScHoolboy Q's official website showcasing the available album merch for 'Blue Lips' (Image via groovyq.com)

The following is the complete breakdown of all the associated merchandise available on ScHoolboy Q's official website:

"Blue Lips" Vinyl: $33.00

"Blue Lips" CD: $14.00

Target Practice T-Shirt: $30.00

Ciggy Hoodie: $60.00

Blue Lips Fan Pack A (includes Grey Graphic T-Shirt and a CD): $35.00

Blue Lips Fan Pack B (includes Black Graphic Hoodie and a CD): $65.00

The following disclaimer is provided to customers at the time of purchase:

"Vinyl and CDs are limited to four per customer and will be shipped around the time the album releases."

Fans who sign up for further merch releases will be notified over their emails once the remaining album merchandise goes on sale.