Everything that went down last night at Kanye West's listening party in Paris

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign just wrapped up their Vultures listening event at the Accor Arena in Paris on February 25.

The Paris listening event comes days after the duo (¥$) brought Vultures 1 to Italy at the Milan Forum and Bologna Unipol Arena on February 22 and 24, respectively.

The listening party found ¥$ playing a lot of their hits off Vultures 1 as well as previewing highly anticipated tracks from Vultures 2, which is expected to drop next month. The duo dropped the first part of the album on February 10. Moreover, the album recently debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, which has the fans eagerly anticipating Vultures 2.

Major highlights from Kanye West's Paris 'Vultures' listening event

Here are some of the major highlights from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Paris listening event:

1. Paris crowd chanted for President Macron's resignation

Expand Tweet

As the crowd was waiting for the event to start, several members of the audience began to chant the protesting farmer's slogan "Macron Demission," which translates to "Macron Resign".

2. The Crowd sang along to Kanye West and North West during 'Talking'

Expand Tweet

Kanye brought out North West to perform Talking. The video captured by a fan showed Ye and North dancing on the stage as the crowd chanted them on by reciting the lyrics from the song.

3. Kanye played the Backstreet Boys sample for 'Everybody'

Expand Tweet

Ye previewed his original sample of Backstreet Boys' Everybody in the listening party. The video captured by one fan showed the crowd's anticipation building up until the main chorus began to play.

4. 'Carnival' played as the entire Arena erupted into chants

Expand Tweet

The intro to Carnival appeared to be a fan favorite in chants as the entire arena began to recite the following lyrics as soon as the song started:

"Go, go, go, go / Head so good, she a honor roll / She ride the d*ck like a carnival / I done did the impossible / Go, go, go, go"

5. Kanye West and Ty Dolla performed 'Vultures'

Expand Tweet

Kanye West and Ty Dolla danced as the stage, sound, and light designs built an electric energy for the audience. Both danced to Vultures as their close-ups were projected over the large monitor placed above them.

6. Kanye played 'Runaway'

Expand Tweet

At one point in the evening, Ye called for silence as fans were greeted with the iconic piano notes from his hit record, Runaway. At the beat drop, Ye was seen running around the stage to hype the audience as they screamed in delight along with the song.

7. Paris went crazy as Ye played 'N*ggas In Paris'

Expand Tweet

Since Ye was in Paris, it seemed only fitting that he play his 2011 Grammy-winning collaboration record with Jay-Z. As the intro for N*ggas In Paris began to play, the video captured Kanye hyping up the crowd as he jumped around the stage.

8. Kanye West took off his mask for 'King'

Expand Tweet

Kanye West took off his mask as he performed the final song from the album, King, which found him performing under a spotlight while lip-syncing to the lyrics.

These listening events appear to be setting the stage for the second installment of their "Vultures" series, Vultures 2, which is currently scheduled to hit all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on March 8, 2024.