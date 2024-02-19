Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, dated February 24.

Although the album rollout and post-release were plagued with road bumps, Vultures 1 will debut at the top of the Billboard 200 album charts, with reports from Luminate citing the album sold 148,000 units in the United States as of February 15.

This marks Kanye West's '11th' and Ty Dolla's 'first' chart-topping hit on the Billboard. With two more albums in the "Vultures" series yet to be released over the next two months, fans have been expressing their excitement for the duo project (popularly known as ¥$) on X.

Vultures 1 will be available in Physical formats (CD/Vinyl) later this year. Interested fans can pre-order the digital versions of the album from Kanye's "Yeezy" website, with both formats listed at $20

Billboard also confirmed that ¥$ has pushed ahead of Usher's Coming Home, which bows in at No. 2 with 91,000 Album units sold.

"Swifties gonna be mad" - X floods with reactions for Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' debuting at No.1

Fans have been flooding X/Twitter in support of the project managing to bag the top spot, especially after the troubling week Vultures 1 faced upon its release.

One user appears to call out the Swifties (Taylor Swift's fanbase), alluding to the recent statement Ye made on his Instagram, where he addressed Swifties who were allegedly banding together to stop Vultures 1 from topping the charts.

"I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy. Um, I'm not your friend either though LOL," Kanye West's caption read.

More support poured in from fans who were happy that Ye and Ty had managed to bag the No.1 spot, even after facing a challenging week post-release.

One user claimed that with the latest No.1 announcement, Kanye West has the "most consecutive albums of any artist" who debuted on Billboard.

One fan was seen making a comparison between Kanye West and the music power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The fan was seemingly impressed at how Kanye pulled off a Number 1 record with Vultures 1, independently, when compared to Jay-Z and Beyonce's 2018 record Everything is Love, which debuted at No.2, even after "major label support."

A lot of the issues that Vultures 1 faced seem to stem from accusations of unauthorized/illegal samples used on the project. Most recently, the fourteenth track on the album, Good (Don't Die), was officially removed after allegations of "illegal sampling" were issued by Donna Summer's estate.

The late singer's family claimed they had denied Kanye West's request to sample Donna Summer's 1977 track I Feel Love and were surprised to find the song re-sample on Vultures 1.