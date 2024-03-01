A track-by-track review of Meek Mill's new EP 'Heathenism'

Meek Mill just dropped his surprise EP on February 29 titled Heathenism. Although the rapper has recently been seen trending online for alleged claims of a sexual relationship with Harlem rapper Diddy, Heathenism finds Meek unbothered by these claims and speculations as he draws focus to his music and lyrical prowess.

The EP aims to capture a vibe similar to his earlier 2012 hit Dreams & Nightmares, with Meek exclaiming at the beginning of the lead track that he's "back on that dream chaser sh*t". The second track's title is also a call back to D&N since the title references the first line of the song, where he states:

"I used to pray for times like this."

The rapper announced the EP on his official X (formerly Twitter) account by sharing a screenshot of Heathenism's upload to Apple Music. The caption to his post finds Meek stating how he's "better with the flow."

Heathenism features artists Fivio Foreign and Future, over a production handled by OthelloBeats, Gabe Lucas, and more. The album was distributed to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via DreamChasers Records and Roc Nation.

A detailed breakdown of Meek Mill's latest EP Heathenism

Meek's latest EP spans a total of five tracks with a runtime of 16 minutes. The project finds the rapper reflecting on his rise to success while looking back at the struggles he faced in his life.

Some of the core values discussed on Heathenism are:

Wealth

Power

Womanizing

Gang/Street affiliations

Gun Violence

Self Introspection

Championship

Fake Relationships

Came from the Bottom

(Production Credits: Nick Papz, xander., Anthony Cruz, and Landstrip Chip)

Track 1 of Meek Mill's latest EP (Image via Spotify)

The EP kicks off with Came from the Bottom, where Meek emphasizes the various successes he's had since becoming a breakout star. The rapper highlights the money, wealth, power, and women that came into his life since he made it while noting that achieving these luxuries was a difficult task during his come-up.

Notable lines from this song include:

"Cause what's a problem to a schedule that keep changin' / Remember I was down bad, ain't nobody do no favors / I'm like, Where was y'all at when I was grindin' stomach caved in? / Guess it all was worth it"

Times Like This

(Production Credits: OthelloBeats and Gabe Lucas)

Track 2 of Meek Mill's latest EP (Image via Spotify)

Times Like This appears as the single where Meek Mill decides to open up a dialogue of truth with the listeners, which finds him identifying with the life of violence he comes from. The song finds the rapper highlighting his intolerance towards anybody who chooses to diss or attack Meek and the people close to him.

One of the major lines from the song that showcases Meek's attitude towards dealing with potential threats can be noticed in the following lines:

"We throw twitches on them glitches, when they ffh, moment of silence / Ni**as hungry, we the richest, only trenches resort to violence / We gotta scorch 'em if they try us / Flame ni**as, yeah, I rap, but I’m a shooter too"

Whatever I Want (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

(Production Credits: Nick Papz, Mackey, Atake, CuBeatz, Naiem Parker, and BeatsByJuko)

Track 3 of Meek Mill's latest EP (Image via Spotify)

Whatever I Want finds Fivio and Meek delivering a heartfelt letter to the people that surround them with well-structured lyrics and candid deliveries, capturing the essence of what they consider "Fake Friends."

While Fivio believes that everybody around him is fake and needy, Meek appears to take a different approach to this topic by highlighting how most of the people he keeps around will always be by his side. Notable lines from Meek's verse are:

"Ff-ff-ff, shoot your sh*t up on the dashboard. My youngin' tryna crash and he can't wait to go on this crash course. Ff-ff-ff, shoot your sh*t up on the dashboard. My youngin' tryna crash and he can't wait to go on this crash course."

Big Boy

(Production Credits: Nick Papz, KJ, Jack LoMastro, and Don’t Trip)

Track 4 of Meek Mill's latest EP (Image via Spotify)

Big Boy is the fourth track on Heathenism and is arguably the most braggadacious record on the entire EP. The rapper doesn't just heavily reference his street credibility and the luxuries he owns; he also takes shots at the people close to him by calling out their unappreciative personalities.

The latter part of the song finds Meek diving deeper into themes of "fake relationships." His bars are very blunt and straightforward, with lines like:

"Lately, I been like, Fu*k ni**as / 'Cause I don't trust ni**as / Cut 'em off, I don't fu*k with 'em"

Giving Chanel (Feat. Future)

(Production Credits: Nick Papz, KJ, Ari Beats, and Sarthak)

Track 5 of Meek Mill's latest EP (Image via Spotify)

The final track on this EP is Giving Chanel, which features Future as the duo creates an anthemic end to Heathenism by diving into themes of loyalty and luxuries.

The most entertaining aspect of the song is the multiple uses and variations of the term "for real," where every time the artists exclaim their wealth, luxury, or street cred, they follow up with "for real" to drive the point home. Notable lines from Meek Mill's verse include:

"For real, for real, really like that, for real, for real / Ni**a got smacked, for real, for real, ain't layin' like that in the field, for real / Really got back, I started with nothin', I'll show you how to run up them Ms for real"

While not much is known about when Meek Mill plans to drop a full-length studio album, which follows up on his 2021 solo project Expensive Pain, this EP appears to be a testament to Meek's lyrical ability and flex-heavy mindset.