"Nobody asked": Fans react to GloRilla revealing Lil Uzi Vert is her cousin

GloRilla, best known for her viral 2022 hit F.N.F., which was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards, was recently found publicly stating a familiar connection to fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

On Monday, February 26, GloRilla (Gloria Hallelujah Woods) appeared as a guest on the Past Your Bedtime podcast hosted by Fannita Leggett. During a rapid-fire question round, she was asked if she would ever do a song with Lil Uzi Vert (Symere Bysil Woods), to which she replied:

"That my cousin. That my real cousin."

Expand Tweet

The rapper explained how they're yet to collaborate on a record but hinted at potentially working on a song together at some point in the future, citing how they need to "get it together."

A 17-second clip from this interview has been making the rounds on the internet today (Feb. 28), leading to several humorous reactions from netizens. One user highlighted their opinions towards this news, citing how they felt this reveal was irrelevant.

A netizen reacts to GloRilla claiming she and Lil Uzi Vert are cousins (Image via X/@Justme318727656)

Netizens react to GloRilla's interview on the Past Your Bedtime podcast

The internet has been blowing up with reactions to Glo's recent statements about Lil Uzi Vert, with many fans and critics taking to X to highlight their thoughts and opinions over both rappers being related.

Many fans were found to be excitedly showcasing their love for a potential collaboration from both artists. One fan even stated how Glo's statement would make sense since she and Uzi share the "last name."

A fan reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@xyarmani)

A fan reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@younglord_777)

A fan reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@itz_Kennedy01)

A fan reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@WeLuvPrettyEyes)

Several critics were found commenting on re-posts of this interview, citing how they found this news irrelevant.

Many appeared unfazed by GloRilla revealing she and Uzi were cousins, with one user even highlighting how it seems that nobody wishes to "find out" how exactly the rappers are related to each other.

A critic reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@KillRetro)

A critic reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@drenotteenx)

A critic reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@GVinnikranky)

A critic reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@00_flame23)

A critic reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@stellarLuv666)

A critic reacts to the viral clip from Past Your Bedtime podcast (Image via X/@mexicanmario24)

While fans discuss the familiar connection between Uzi and GloRilla, talks of her latest single, Yeah Glo!, are still circulating on the internet. The record dropped two weeks ago, on February 8, and has since garnered over 3 million streams on Spotify.