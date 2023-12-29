“His entire body is a tattoo”: Lil Uzi Vert revealing they want to remove all of their tattoos sparks meme fest online

On December 28, during an interview with LA Weekly's Ryan Luetz, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that they want to get rid of their tattoos. When Ryan asked Uzi which of the rapper's tattoos is their favorite, Uzi responded:

"None of them. I'm trying to get them removed. All of them"

When asked why, the rapper responded saying:

"I want to go corporate."

Uzi's tattoo removal plans sparked hilarious reactions online, with many throwing shade at the rapper's tattoos.

A user comments on Uzi's tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert's "corporate" comments come after they revealed that they want to retire from music to "live a normal life." In October, during a concert, Lil Uzi said that Luv is Rage 3 would be their last album. They said they may go on another tour for Luv is Rage 3 but want to live a normal life afterwards.

"Bro finna look like raw meat after," say fans about Lil Uzi Vert's tattoo

Lil Uzi Vert's decision to remove his tattoo sparked different reactions from people online. While some said that it's too late for the rapper to take this step since he has already got too many tattoos, others wondered why the rapper wants to remove them.

Some also disapprove of his decision since they believe that the rapper has some iconic tattoos that shouldn't be removed.

A netizen throws shade at Uzi's tattoos

Others believe the rapper's tattoos are iconic

Another user comments on Uzi's decision

A user wonders why the rapper wants the tattoos removed

A user thinks its too late for tattoo removal

Another user believes that Uzi will question his decision later on

A user points out that Uzi got a tattoo 2 months ago

In 2021, during a talk with The Fader, Uzi opened up about their tattoo and revealed that they got their first tattoo after getting kicked out by their mom for quitting their job at Bottom Dollar Food. Uzi was homeless at that time. The rapper got "Faith" inscribed below their hairline to remind themself to focus on their music career and not turn back.

Most of Lil Uzi Vert's tattoos are Adinkra symbols from the Asante tribe of West Africa, including a small circular character under the left eye, meaning "God is King."

Then there's an upside-down cross tattoo on their tongue, an oni mask on the chest, and a samurai on the back.