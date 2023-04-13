The ongoing uproar around Lil Uzi Vert's tongue tattoo stems from the belief that the design is inherently demonic. Along with the inverted cross, he also inked a tribal floral design that covers the entirety of his forehead.

The Bad and Boujee rapper has numerous tattoos on his body and the most recent additions have sparked controversy. This comes after the rapper received backlash for referring to Satan in one of his unreleased song's lyrics, which he debuted in Rolling Loud California.

Lil Uzi Vert's newest tattoo designs and their meaning

Lil Uzi Vert recently showed off his newest inks: a tongue and a forehead tattoo. The rapper got the tongue tattoo from Ganga Tattoo Studio in LA and a forehead tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist Yatzil Elizalde.

The Just Wanna Rock rapper's tongue tattoo is an inverted Latin cross. The tattoo takes inspiration from the Cross of Saint Peter for its design. The inverted cross caused speculation of his tattoo being satanic, as they are often associated with the devil.

Lil Uzi Vert's floral tattoo covers his entire forehead, with the design taking inspiration from tribal art. The tattoo's design is highly detailed and intricate, starting with his hairline and ending above his eyebrows. The ink creates an illusion of the flower blossoming out of his hair onto his forehead.

The rapper hasn't opened up about the tattoos' meanings, but he clarified in an interview with TMZ that he doesn't believe in Satan or the devil. He stated that he is not big on religion, but he doesn't worship Satan either.

Other tattoo designs Lil Uzi Vert has on his body

Lil Uzi Vert has had many tattoos inked on his skin. However, last year, he debuted two large tattoo designs on his torso that covered up the previous tattoos on his chest and back. The ink also helped cover up the rapper's older neck tattoos, like a heart with crossbones and skulls in hearts.

On his chest, he has a large Oni mask inked and the back features a samurai design. Ganga Tattoo Studio in Los Angeles, who also did his tongue tattoo, created this piece, which is heavily influenced by eastern art.

The large tattoos are extremely detailed and one can even spot a snake coiling around his shoulders, creating the illusion of holding the oni mask in place. The back tattoo is especially impressive where minute details like the samurai's helmet have been beautifully inked.

The new floral tattoo on his forehead covers many of his older facial tattoos, like "Faith", "16" and adinkra symbols. He still has the cross ink under his left eye and the flower tattoo on the right side of his face.

Lil Uzi Vert has several tattoos on his arms as well. He has a winged skull on his right elbow, an "S" on his right forearm, "Sabrina" surrounded by stars on his right bicep, and a cartoon character on his left shoulder. Under the character tattoo, he has a skeletal design covering the entirety of his upper arm.

The American rapper also got inked on his knuckles. The knuckles on his left hand have the symbol of Yin Yang, a guitar, a flower, and minuscule crosses. His right knuckles have "L-U-V" inked on them, which stands for Lil Uzi Vert.

He has his initials inked to the inner side of his lower lips as well.

Poll : 0 votes