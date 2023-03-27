What is a Baphomet tattoo? Blac Chyna calls it "demonic" as her tattoo removal video goes viral

Blac Chyna, who now goes by the name Angela White, has recently been on a self-healing journey. After being baptized last year, the born-again Christian dissolved her face fillers and removed her implants.

On March 26, 2023, she posted a video talking about her Baphomet tattoo removal, stating how she wanted to remove anything "negative" and "demonic" from her body. Blac Chyna has a Baphomet tattoo on her left hip that she got inked back in 2021.

Baphomet tattoos are sought after by men and women alike for their symbolization. This mysterious figure is the embodiment of the balance of opposites. Baphomet tattoos are large and highly detailed, requiring ample space to ink them in.

Who is Baphomet and what does it symbolize?

As a mysterious creature with a goat's head, the figure of Baphomet comprises of an amalgamation of all the elements that form the universe. The creature unites the binaries and symbolizes the equilibrium that is brought forth by the existence of opposites.

Baphomet tattoos can be inked on both men and women. The tattoo has many intricate details to incorporate and capture the essence of the figure. Since the tattoo takes a bigger canvas due to the same reason, it is best to get this inked on the arm or the back.

An interest in the occult and mystical is what drives people towards this tattoo. When one wants to manifest balance and equilibrium in their life, this tattoo is an option one can go for.

Why is Blac Chyna getting the Baphomet tattoo removed?

Blac Chyna has recently undertaken a religious journey of self-healing. She clarified how the Baphomet tattoo was not demonic to her when she got it inked in 2021. However, now she doesn't want anything negative on her body as she is on this spiritual journey. The model stated in her Instagram video:

"I'm about to have no mark of the beast - anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don't want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore."

She has talked about how finding religion has been a life-changing journey for her. Prior to this, Blac Chyna has slowly been dissolving her face fillers and has undergone breast and butt reduction. She mentions how excited she is about the tattoo removal, as she can leave the negativity behind her and proceed down the spiritual self-healing path.

In the caption of her tattoo removal video, she gives a detailed explanation of who Baphomet is. The model states how the mysterious creature is an alias of Satan and its origin lies in demonology. In the same video, she had two other tattoos removed. The first one is Stevenson, the last name of her ex Tyga, and the second tattoo she got lasered off is Jay, which might have an association with her ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

Tokyo Toni's reaction to her daughter's tattoo removal

Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna's mother, expressed her happiness at the model deciding to get her Baphomet tattoo removed. She stated how she feels proud that Chyna decided to show the world that she was someone different before this and now she has decided to change.

Toni mentions how she believes this decision will help her daughter "embrace eternity," as the tattoo removal will help her with her spiritual journey. Chyna has stated how she is not simply going through the journey for herself but also to show the world how one needs to think twice before making decisions about fillers and tattoos. She further clarifies that she isn't against fillers and surgeries. However, she wants people to know that there can be complications when one opts for them.

