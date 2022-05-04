Blac Chyna GoFundMe: Tokyo Toni launches bid to raise $400,000 for daughter's appeal against the Kardashians

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has launched a GoFundMe page to collect money for Chyna to put forward an appeal against the Kardashians. Legal problems emerged last month when Blac took the Kardashians to court alleging that they destroyed her career and reputation.

A jury ruled this week that although Kardashian acted in bad faith, on the problems bought up in the case, they were unable to affect Chyna’s contract or the show’s fate.

MarKeisha @_mstrdom tokyo toni creating a gofundme for blac chyna is hilarious to me. nonsense! what do i look like paying the bills of a celebrity. tokyo toni creating a gofundme for blac chyna is hilarious to me. nonsense! what do i look like paying the bills of a celebrity.

Tommy Gabriel @itstommygabriel @Khlocaine_ There was also a 2 minute long video of Tokyo Toni creating the gofundme in real time for Chyna in a music studio with Chyna commentating saying "My mom is just doing mother things for me". The video was posted on Blac Chyna's TikTok. It has since been deleted now. @Khlocaine_ There was also a 2 minute long video of Tokyo Toni creating the gofundme in real time for Chyna in a music studio with Chyna commentating saying "My mom is just doing mother things for me". The video was posted on Blac Chyna's TikTok. It has since been deleted now.

Blac has now lost the case and did not get anything in damages. However, she is still willing to fight back. She has requested her fans for some help so that she can start a new legal battle to appeal the decision. Blac’s mother has set a target of $400,000 and her appeal on GoFundMe reads:

“I would like to appeal to the courts this Go Fund Me. Fundraiser to help my daughter, Angela R. White BKA Blac Chyna financially in this endeavor to get justice.”

The message was later changed, and read:

“Hey It’s Tokyo Toni. Family and friends. Sincerely, Momma Tokyo.”

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashians explained

Following her split from Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna experienced major problems. This includes a legal battle that has been going on for a long time.

Blac Chyna claimed that the Kardashians interfered when she planned a second season of her show (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Blac and Rob appeared together in a TV series together, Rob & Chyna. The show was canceled after one season and Blac claimed it happened because of Kim Kardashian and her family's interference. She eventually filed a defamation case against the Kardashians.

Blac named Kris, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian alongside Kendall Jenner and Kylie in the lawsuit. The court documents stated that although Chyna planned to film the second season of her show, the Kardashians used their power to cancel the new season.

In October 2020, a judge denied the family’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit based on evidence submitted by Chyna in the form of unaired footage.

As of now, Chyna’s mother has launched a GoFundMe page to collect $400,000 to appeal the ruling of her defamation case against the Kardashians.

However, the mother-daughter duo has not made enough collections. They raised only £547 in one day after 37 people made donations. More information regarding the same is likely to be revealed in the next few days.

Edited by Khushi Singh