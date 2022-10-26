American rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert will be hitting the road next year in March. The artist's team, in a press release, noted that they will kick off their tour in North America next year, and it will feature 20 cities. The tour will begin in March next year and will be in collaboration with Live Nation.

However, the artist's team is yet to reveal the cities and dates for the forthcoming tour. Ticket information regarding the North American trek will also be unveiled soon. The tour will commence around the three-year anniversary of the release of their previous platinum album Eternal Atake.

The 2023 tour will be Lil Uzi Vert’s first headlining tour since 2018, when the artist co-headlined the the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.

Lil Uzi Vert 2023 tour announced after release of their new single, Just Wanna Rock

Uzi Vert announced the tour shortly after the release of their new single, Just Wanna Rock, which was released on October 17. Earlier in July, the artist released their new EP titled Red & White. Lil Uzi Vert is also said to be working on their new albums Forever Young and the Luv Is Rage 3. The artist has also announced a follow-up EP to Red & White titled Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert released Eternal Atake in 2020 through Generation Now and Atlantic Records as a surprise release. It was supported by singles including Futsal Shuffle 2020 and That Way, which later appeared as part of the album's bonus tracks. The album also features a sole guest appearance from American singer Syd.

Earlier in October, Lil Uzi Vert was seen delivering a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desoto's recent funeral on October 8. Lil Uzi Vert showed support and offered kind words for the late artist.

During the funeral, the artist said:

“I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this don’t even feel real to me. I'm just gon' be real. Destinee always was on my hip everywhere I go. When it was time for her to go home, I used to be like, 'Bro, when are you coming back?' She be like, 'Dang, bro, I ain't even leave yet.'”

They further added:

"I honestly don't know how to feel. I got close with her over a short span of time. Just her loyalty. She showed me a different type of loyalty. She had real loyalty to me.”

The artist has changed their pronouns to they/them

Lil Uzi Vert changed their pronouns to they/them. (Image via Instagram / @liluzivert)

Earlier this year in July, the singer announced on Instagram that they had changed their pronouns. The rapper added “they/them” to their profile bio on the social media app. The artist made the change a few hours prior to releasing their new single, Space Cadet, on SoundCloud.

They added "they/them" to their Instagram page through a section that allows users to select their preferred pronouns. The pronouns then appear next to their name on the platform. The pronouns are preferred by people who refer to themselves as non-binary. The artist recently posted a picture on Instagram with a T-shirt that reads "they/them" captioned Final Fantasy, after their single of the same title.

