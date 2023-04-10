"The devil is hard at work": Lil Uzi Vert tongue tattoo sparks backlash online

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert sparked backlash online after they featured a new tongue tattoo. On Monday, April 10, Twitter user @uziawge posted a clip of the 27-year-old personality where they can be seen showing off their new body art.

In the viral footage, the fan recorded the rapper, who opened up and showed their tongue with an upside-down cross tattoo. They also had a head tattoo, but it is difficult to spot in the video. As per Body Art Guru, the rapper has 54 tattoos, and the two new ones are an addition to them.

The tattoo was not well perceived by Uzi Vert's fans, who criticized the rapper for promoting their satanic beliefs.

Twitter reactions on Lil Uzi Vert's new tattoo

After Lil Uzi Vert's video showcasing his upside-down cross tongue tattoo went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the Myron rapper for promoting Satanism and vowed never to listen to their songs.

Others accused them of selling off their soul and took a dig at their songs, stating the quality has been declining with the increasing number of their tattoos.

uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 @uziawge Lil Uzi Vert gets Upside down Cross tatted on their tongue + new forehead tat Lil Uzi Vert gets Upside down Cross tatted on their tongue + new forehead tat https://t.co/ZhsODIqhzc

Elijah @jahslimedout @uziawge Uzi makin it hard for me to listen to him as a Christian @uziawge Uzi makin it hard for me to listen to him as a Christian 😭

vix @Vixbyyy @uziawge No longer a fan after I found out he is a satanist✝️ @uziawge No longer a fan after I found out he is a satanist✝️

♰ @lauraaluvvv @uziawge it’s getting corny now uzi, we get it u love satan . @uziawge it’s getting corny now uzi, we get it u love satan .

$ @dereknlmbx @uziawge ok this is just getting out of hand now @uziawge ok this is just getting out of hand now

johnjohn @tr1johnjohn @uziawge The more he adds to his face the worse his music gets @uziawge The more he adds to his face the worse his music gets 😔

Sage_Bolts @SageBolts @uziawge Sold his soul for money. Probably wont be alive in 20 years. @uziawge Sold his soul for money. Probably wont be alive in 20 years.

garçon @boymolish @uziawge i’m not even religious and i find this not cool it’s weird and to far, mind you he was at kid’s choice awards…smh @uziawge i’m not even religious and i find this not cool it’s weird and to far, mind you he was at kid’s choice awards…smh

4ktrey_Genie @9stopgenie @uziawge I am no longer listing to uzi music ever again @uziawge I am no longer listing to uzi music ever again

GvG @gvg032 @uziawge This has to be attention seeking at its finest @uziawge This has to be attention seeking at its finest

Lil Uzi Vert denies worshipping Satan

While speaking to TMZ in March 2023, Lil Uzi Vert addressed the speculation that they worshiped the devil. The rapper talked about a track they debuted at Rolling Loud California, where they sang that they would "make a City Girl believe in Satan."

"Not actually Satan, but just basically, I make a girl do whatever I say so. [JT] didn't think too much of it."

They further clarified by saying:

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech. I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”

Lil Uzi is known for their extensive collection of tattoos. They also have a mythological creature with a snake wrapping around their head, chest, and other areas on their back.

On April 7, Drake debuted his much-anticipated collaboration with Uzi titled At the Gates on SiriusXM's Sound 42. The rapper recently revealed that they have recorded 680 songs for their upcoming album, Pink Tape.

While speaking to TMZ, Lil Uzi Vert said they stopped using drugs to record this project but admitted it was "challenging" at first.

"I thought that my creative process wasn't gone be the same because I wasn't on drugs no more, but it was the same, even better."

Earlier in April, Lil Uzi performed at the highly-anticipated annual WrestleMania event. Before The Usos, Joshua Samuel Fatu, and Jonathan Solofa Fatu's wrestling match against Sami Zayn and 8 Kevin Owens for the WWE Tag Team Championship, the 27-year-old performed his song Just Wanna Rock.

Born on July 31, 1995, Lil Uzi Vert's real name is Symere Bysil Woods. They are a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They first got noticed when the commercial mixtape Luv Is Rage came out in 2015. This led to a recording deal with Atlantic Records, which was signed under DJ Drama's Generation Now label.

