Bang Yongguk 2024 'IlI' US tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Bang Yongguk is partnering with YY Entertainment to bring fans to the United States for his highly anticipated III US Tour this April.

The tour will begin in Warsaw, New York City, and marks a major chapter in Bang's career as it coincides with the release of his third EP, titled III. The South Korean rapper announced the tour on his Instagram, with a post captioned:

"THE US TOUR 2024"

The post confirms the list of cities, dates, and all the venues that Bang is planning on visiting throughout his stint in the US. The tour will conclude on April 28, with his final performance being in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the event go on sale on March 1, 2024, and can be purchased from the promoter, My Music Taste's, official website. Tickets are also listed on other websites like Ticketmaster and Event. Read below for a complete list of cities, the III album, and more from Bang Yongguk's upcoming US tour.

Dates, Venues, and Album: Bang Yongguk 'III' US tour

Bang's upcoming tour will find the rapper performing in multiple cities across various states in the US, including New York State, California, and Illinois.

The following are the dates and venues for the "III US Tour":

April 05, 2024: Brooklyn, New York, at the Warsaw Centre (Friday)

April 07, 2024: Louisville, Kentucky, at the Headliners Music Hall (Sunday)

April 09, 2024: Chicago, Illinois, at the Avondale Music Hall (Tuesday)

April 12, 2024: Orlando, Florida, at the Plaza Live (Friday)

April 14, 2024: Dallas, Texas, at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Sunday)

April 17, 2024: Houston, Texas, at the House of Blues (Wednesday)

April 19, 2024: Pheonix, Arizona, at the Marquee Theatre (Friday)

April 21, 2024: Las Vegas, Nevada, at the House of Blues (Sunday)

April 23, 2024: Sacramento, California, at Harlow's (Tuesday)

April 26, 2024: San Diego, California, at the Observatory North Park (Friday)

April 28, 2024: Los Angeles, California, at the Vermont Hollywood (Sunday)

My Music Taste's official website where the tickets for Bang Yongguk 'III' US tour are currently listed (Image via www.mymusictaste.com)

Bang's upcoming tour will find the artist performing multiple hit songs from his discography while also debuting records from his upcoming EP III.

This album was announced on February 26, 2024, when the rapper took to Instagram to share a post that confirmed the release date was set for March 31.

The upcoming project is a follow-up to his II album, which was released two years ago on March 2, 2022. His new album, III, is expected to follow suit in terms of the tracklist since II contained only four songs on the entire EP.

Bang Yongguk is yet to announce the official tracklist for III, but with the next two months set to include his tour and official album release, fans of the rapper can expect more news on his upcoming EP soon.