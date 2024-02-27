Fish 2025 Farewell Road To The Isles UK Tour: Final dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Fish took to Instagram to announce an extension of his upcoming farewell tour. The news that the ex-frontman of Marillion would be embarking on the Road To The Isles tour, as a final-ever run of live shows across Europe, was announced earlier this month. The caption on his Instagram post read:

"Announcing the Road To The Isles 2025 UK Tour Dates! I'm sure it's going to be an emotional finale."

The post also provided fans with a link to his official website (fishmusic.scot), where they could browse further information about the upcoming farewell tour, such as dates, venues, and pre-sale tickets.

All dates are set towards the start of 2025, during which 13 shows will find the singer performing in the United Kingdom. One of these UK shows includes a landmark show at London’s Palladium.

From Tickets to Dates: Everything you need to know about Fish's Farewell Road To The Isles Tour

According to an Instagram post Fish uploaded a week ago, he stated that due to “Phenomenal demand,” he would be adding nine new dates to the Road To The Isles European Tour.

A day later, he confirmed the additional dates with a caption that read:

"I'm pleased to announce an additional 9 shows in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg"

The caption also included the link to his official website, from where fans can register to take part in the pre-sale events scheduled over the next few days.

Tickets Pre-sale and Public sale events

The following are the Ticket sale events scheduled for Fish's Farewell Road To The Isles tour.

O2 Priority pre-sale:

The O2 Priority pre-sale is scheduled for fans looking to purchase tickets for the Newcastle show, which is scheduled for March 6, 2025, and will take place at O2 City Hall.

This event will be open to the public today (February 28) at 10 am and will close this Friday (March 1) at 9 pm.

Fans looking to purchase tickets from this event can visit Ticketmaster's official website to register and take part in this pre-sale.

Planet Rock pre-sale:

The Planet Rock pre-sale will include tickets for 12 shows from the Farewell tour.

This event commences tomorrow (February 29) at 10 am.

Fans looking to purchase tickets from this event can visit Planet Rock Tickets' official website to register and take part in this pre-sale.

Public on-sale:

The general public sale will be open from 10 am this Friday (March 1) onwards.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster, Planet Rock, and Fish's official website.

(Note* The Haddington Corn Exchange show will not be included in any of the pre-sale events)

Dates and Venues

A screenshot of the tickets, dates, and venues for Fish's Road To The Isles tour taken from his official website (Image via fishmusic.scot)

The Road To The Isles tour will commence next year in February and will end one month later. The following are the official dates and venues for Fish's Farewell tour:

February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) at the Haddington Corn Exchange

February 21, 2025 (Friday) at the Manchester Albert Hall

February 22, 2025 (Saturday) at the Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

February 23, 2025 (Sunday) at the Portsmouth Guildhall

February 25, 2025 (Tuesday) at the London Palladium

February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) at the Bristol Beacon

February 28, 2025 (Friday) at the Aylesbury Waterside

March 1, 2025 (Saturday) at the Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 2, 2025 (Sunday) at the Nottingham Rock City

March 5, 2025 (Wednesday) at the Liverpool Philharmonic

March 6, 2025 (Thursday) at the Newcastle O2 City Hall

March 7, 2025 (Friday) at the Aberdeen Music Hall

March 9, 2025 (Sunday) at the Glasgow O2 Academy

The ex-Marillion singer will also be performing a UK and Europe Farewell tour this year, commencing on October 2, 2024.