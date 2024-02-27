2024 Evolution Festival: Line-up, tickets, prices, dates, location, and all you need to know 

2024 Evolution Festival is scheduled to be held from September 28, 2024 to September 29, 2024 at Langenberg Field at Forest Park in Saint Louis, Missouri. The 2024 edition of the festival (no connection to the now defunct festival in England), will be the second edition, with the first having been held in 2023.

The 2024 edition, which is set to feature performances by artists such as Blondie, Beck, and Elle King, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 26, 2024.

Tickets will be available from February 28, 2024 at 10:00 am CT from the official website of the festival. Public Tickets are priced at $129 for general category, $154.50 for general plus category, $199.50 for VIP category, $224.50 for VIP plus category, and $999 for platinum category.

Further, four-pack bundle tickets for the general and general plus category tickets are also available and are priced at $479 and $559 respectively.

Hotel Packages are also available on the festival's website and are priced from $296 to $1394, depending upon the category of said package. All tickets and passes are subject to additional processing and service fees.

2024 Evolution Festival line-up

Evolution Festival is returning with a strong line-up for its second edition, featuring industry veterans like The Killers and Beck. The Killers are a rock band best known for their debut album, Hot Fuss, which peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The band is set to appear at the festival after their UK and Ireland tour in June.

Meanwhile, Beck is a singer-songwriter best known for his fifth studio album, Odelay, which was released on June 18, 1996. He won the Album of the Year award at the 2015 Grammy Awards for his album Morning Phase.

The current lineup for the 2024 Evolution Festival is given below:

The Killers

Beck

Jane's Addiction

Blondie

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Killer Mike

Todd Rundgren

Pete Yorn

Elle King

Son Volt

Robert Finley

S.G. Goodman

His Lordship

Lola Kirke

The Mysterines

The Burt

Beachwood Sparks

Sunny War

Billy Tibbals

Chaparelle

Pearl Charles

95 Bulls

The Asteroid No 4

The Schizophonics

Nadine

Daddy Long Legs

Sean Thompson's Weird Ears

Nite Sprites

Evolution Festival is currently accepting applications from businesses looking to showcase their products or be a F&B vendor at the venue. Langenberg Field, where the festival will be held, is part of Forest Park in St Louis, Missouri and is near the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

The closest entrance to Evolution Festival will be the main park gate across from the Dennis and Judith Jones Education & Visitor’s Center at 5595 Grand Drive. The festival is open to all ages, but requires children under 10 to be under constant adult supervision for them to participate in said festival activities.

Each day's entry is only one per night and no re-entry to the event will be allowed once the music performances start. The festival opens its doors at 13:00 pm local time.

No food, beverages or medicine will be allowed at Evolution Festival 2024, aside for those accompanied by a prescription, which can be verified as legally necessary. The festival also prohibits bags, particularly large ones, with smaller ones permissible if they are under a gallon in weight or 12inch square in volume.