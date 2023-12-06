Pink extended Summer Carnival tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Grammy singer Pink's Summer Carnival tour has been extended to 2024 per PEOPLE. Scheduled to be held from August 10, 2024, to November 23, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada, the tour will be the latest edition of the singer's Summer Carnival world tour. It will be preceded by the singer's Oceania and Europe tour legs, respectively.
Pink announced the newest edition of the Summer Carnival tour, which will feature special guest performances by Sheryl Crow, KidCutUP, and The Script, respectively, via a post on her official Instagram page on December 5, 2023.
The presale for the Pink Summer Carnival tour will be available exclusively to Citibank cardholders and Verizon UP members. It will be available on December 7, 2023, at 10:00 local time via the Citi Entertainment website. The Verizon UP member presale will be available on December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am local time via the Verizon UP website.
General tickets for the tour will be available on December 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced at the time of writing. Once released, interested fans can purchase them via Live Nation or Ticketmaster.
Pink extended Summer Carnival tour 2024 dates
Pink started her Summer Carnival tour in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17, 2023. The tour is one of the two tours in support of the album, with the titular album tour being the other one.
The tour is set to continue in 2024 with an Oceania and Europe leg before it continues with the newly announced North America edition. The full list of dates and venues for the Pink extended Summer Carnival tour 2024 is given below:
- August 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center
- August 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre
- August 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field
- August 21, 2024 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
- August 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field
- August 28, 2024 –Missoula, Montana at Washington Grizzly Stadium
- August 31, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Commonwealth Stadium
- September 11, 2024 – San Diego, California at Petco Park
- September 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium
- September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium
- October 1, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- October 3, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium
- October 6, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome
- October 12 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 6, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field
- November 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium
- November 23, 2024 – Miami, FL at Loan Depot Park
Also given below are the dates and venues for the other 2024 Pink Summer Carnival tour editions:
- February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales, at Allianz Stadium
- February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales, at McDonald Jones Stadium
- February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland, at Suncorp Stadium
- February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland, at Metricon Stadium
- February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria, at Marvel Stadium
- February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia, at Adelaide Oval
- March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium
- March 5, 2024, Dunedin, New Zealand, at Forsyth Barr Stadium
- March 8, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park
- June 11, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (Ireland) at Principality Stadium
- June 15, 2024 – London. UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 16, 2024 – London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium
- June 24, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium
- June 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium
- June 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park
- June 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park
- July 3, 2024 – Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium
- July 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Parken Stadium
- July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff ArenA
- July 14, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium
- July 17, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena
- July 19, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at MHP Arena
- July 21, 2024 – Mönchengladbach, Germany at Borussia-Park
- July 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
Pink is best known for her fifth studio album, Funhouse, which was released on October 28, 2008. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on most major album charts.