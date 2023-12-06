Pink extended Summer Carnival tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Grammy singer Pink's Summer Carnival tour has been extended to 2024 per PEOPLE. Scheduled to be held from August 10, 2024, to November 23, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada, the tour will be the latest edition of the singer's Summer Carnival world tour. It will be preceded by the singer's Oceania and Europe tour legs, respectively.

Pink announced the newest edition of the Summer Carnival tour, which will feature special guest performances by Sheryl Crow, KidCutUP, and The Script, respectively, via a post on her official Instagram page on December 5, 2023.

The presale for the Pink Summer Carnival tour will be available exclusively to Citibank cardholders and Verizon UP members. It will be available on December 7, 2023, at 10:00 local time via the Citi Entertainment website. The Verizon UP member presale will be available on December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am local time via the Verizon UP website.

General tickets for the tour will be available on December 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced at the time of writing. Once released, interested fans can purchase them via Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

Pink extended Summer Carnival tour 2024 dates

Pink started her Summer Carnival tour in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17, 2023. The tour is one of the two tours in support of the album, with the titular album tour being the other one.

The tour is set to continue in 2024 with an Oceania and Europe leg before it continues with the newly announced North America edition. The full list of dates and venues for the Pink extended Summer Carnival tour 2024 is given below:

August 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center

August 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

August 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

August 21, 2024 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

August 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

August 28, 2024 –Missoula, Montana at Washington Grizzly Stadium

August 31, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Commonwealth Stadium

September 11, 2024 – San Diego, California at Petco Park

September 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium

October 1, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

October 3, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

October 6, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome

October 12 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium

November 6, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field

November 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium

November 23, 2024 – Miami, FL at Loan Depot Park

Also given below are the dates and venues for the other 2024 Pink Summer Carnival tour editions:

February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales, at Allianz Stadium

February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales, at McDonald Jones Stadium

February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland, at Suncorp Stadium

February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland, at Metricon Stadium

February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria, at Marvel Stadium

February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia, at Adelaide Oval

March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium

March 5, 2024, Dunedin, New Zealand, at Forsyth Barr Stadium

March 8, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park

June 11, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (Ireland) at Principality Stadium

June 15, 2024 – London. UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2024 – London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium

June 24, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

June 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

July 3, 2024 – Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium

July 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Parken Stadium

July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 14, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena

July 19, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at MHP Arena

July 21, 2024 – Mönchengladbach, Germany at Borussia-Park

July 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

Pink is best known for her fifth studio album, Funhouse, which was released on October 28, 2008. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on most major album charts.