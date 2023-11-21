Pink 2024 UK Summer Carnival tour: Presale, tickets, how to register, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Pink 2024 UK Summer Carnival tour is scheduled to be held from June 11, 2024, to June 29, 2024, in venues across the mainland UK and Ireland. The tour will be a continuation of the singer's larger tour of the same name and will be followed by a Europe tour in July.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature special guests GAYLE, The Script, and DJ KidCutUp, via a post on her official Instagram page on November 20, 2023:

Registration for presale and tickets is currently ongoing and can be accessed from Ticketmaster till November 23, 2023, at 23:59 local time. Following the end of the registration period, Presales will begin on November 28, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will only be available to randomly selected fans from the registration.

General tickets will be available from November 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets will be available to registered users only.

Pink 2024 Summer Carnival dates

Pink began her Summer Carnival tour in June 2023, starting with a Europe and UK tour leg that ran till the following month. Subsequently, she embarked on a North American tour leg, which is scheduled to end with a show at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on November 26.

Following the North American tour, the singer will embark on the Oceania tour in early 2024, which will be followed by the newly announced UK tour. After the UK tour, there will also be another Europe tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Pink Summer Carnival 2024 UK tour is given below:

June 11, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (Ireland) at Principality Stadium

June 15, 2024 – London. UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2024 – London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium

June 24, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Anfield Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

June 29, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

The other dates and venues for the Pink Summer Carnival 2024 tour is given below:

February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales, at Allianz Stadium

February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales, at McDonald Jones Stadium

February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland, at Suncorp Stadium

February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland, at Metricon Stadium

February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria, at Marvel Stadium

February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia, at Adelaide Oval

March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium

March 5, 2024, Dunedin, New Zealand, at Forsyth Barr Stadium

March 8, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park

July 3, 2024 – Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium

July 6, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Parken Stadium

July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 14, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena

July 19, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany at MHP Arena

July 21, 2024 – Mönchengladbach, Germany at Borussia-Park

July 25, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

Pink is best known for her fifth studio album, Funhouse, which was released on October 28, 2008. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, UK, Swiss, Kiwi and Dutch album charts respectively.