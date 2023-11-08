Y&T 50th Anniversary UK & Europe Tour 2024: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Y&T recently announced its "50th Anniversary tour", which is scheduled to take place from October 5, 2024, to November 2, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe and the UK. The tour will be preceded by the North America and Japan legs of the tour in early 2024.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Würzburg, Uden, Cardiff, and Glasgow, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on November 6, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale for some of the dates, while the remaining dates go on sale on November 10, 2023. Tickets are priced at an average of €38 plus processing fees, depending on the seating choice and venue. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Y&T or through individual venue websites.

The tour will start in Würzburg and end in Nottingham

Y&T is set to embark on its "50th Anniversary Tour," starting with a North America and Japan tour that will wrap up with a show at the Warnor's Theater in Fresno, California, on March 29, 2024.

Subsequent to their North America and Japan tour, the band will embark on the newly announced UK and EU tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Y&T UK and Europe 2024 tour is given below:

October 5, 2024 – Würzburg, Germany, at Keep It True Rising Festival 2024

October 11, 2024 – Alkmaar, Netherlands, at Podium Victorie

October 12, 2024 – Uden, Netherlands, at De Paul

October 13, 2024 – Zwolle, Netherlands, at Poppodium Hedon

October 15, 2024 – Heerlen, Netherlands, at Poppodium Nieuwe Nor

October 18, 2024 – Vaureal, France, at Le Forum

October 19, 2024 – Kortrijk, Belgium, at De Kreun

October 22, 2024 – Southampton, United Kingdom, at The Brook

October 23, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (United Kingdom), at Tramshed

October 25, 2024 – London, United Kingdom, at O2 Academy Islington

October 26, 2024 – Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, at KK's Steel Mill

October 27, 2024 – Holmfirth, United Kingdom, at Picturedrome

October 30, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland (United Kingdom), at Saint Luke's

November 1, 2024 – Newcastle, United Kingdom, at Northumbria Students Union

November 2, 2024 – Nottingham, United Kingdom, at Rock City

The dates for the Y&T North America and Japan 2024 tour are also given below:

January 5, 2024 – Tracy, California, at Grand Theatre Center For The Arts

January 6, 2024 – Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst

January 20, 2024 – Kawasaki (Kanagawa), Japan, at Club Citta

January 21, 2024 – Kawasaki (Kanagawa), Japan, at Club Citta

March 2 - 7, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024

March 29, 2024 – Fresno, California, at Warnors Theater

March 30, 2024 – Redwood City, California, at Fox Theatre

Y&T's debut album was released in 1976

Y&T was started as a covers band, which subsequently evolved into an original music band. The band released its debut studio album, Yesterday and Today, in 1976.

The band had their first major chart breakthrough with their fifth studio album, Mean Streak, which was released in September 1983. The album peaked at number 23 on the Swedish album chart.

The band achieved commercial acclaim with its sixth studio album, In Rock We Trust, which was released in August 1984. The album peaked at number 16 on the Swedish album chart, number 43 on the Dutch album chart, and number 46 on the Billboard 200 album chart.