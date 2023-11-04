What did Kate Bush say about her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction? Singer issues statement as she misses 2023 ceremony 

Kate Bush was inducted this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 38th Annual Induction ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, on November 3, 2023. However, the singer herself was not present at the ceremony.

In a statement issued on the official website, the singer stated that she would not be attending the ceremony:

"I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade. Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track Running Up That Hill and I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you!"

The singer continued:

"I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it. The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent."

Kate Bush later said in the same statement that she was honored to be inducted into the same circle as her heroes, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, and others, stating:

"When I was growing up my hero was Elton John... That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!"

The singer continued:

"Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity. I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller."

Alongside Kate Bush, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 38th Annual Induction Ceremony also honored Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners, among others. The complete list of inductees at the ceremony is given below by category:

Performer Category

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

Kate Bush released her debut studio album, The Kick Inside, on February 17, 1978. The platinum-certified album proved to be a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the Dutch album chart.

The singer released her second studio album, Lionheart, on November 13, 1978. The platinum-certified album was not as popular as her debut, peaking at number 5 on the Dutch, Kiwi, and Norwegian studio albums, respectively.

Kate Bush achieved commercial and critical acclaim with her fifth studio album, Hounds of Love, released on September 16, 1985. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Dutch studio album.

The last major album success for the singer was with her eighth studio album, Aerial, which was released on November 7, 2005. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the UK and Germany album charts.

Running Up That Hill became a worldwide sensation and climbed back up on the charts thanks to Stranger Things. The show featured the song that Max (Sadie Sink) used to get away from Vecna's powers. Aside from this song, the singer also has many other hit songs in her discography.