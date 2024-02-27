Front 242 farewell tour 2024-25: Dates, tickets, location, & all you need to know

Front 242, the legendary Belgian industrial trio, has announced they will embark on a 2024–25 farewell tour. This tour will mark the end of their concert career after 40+ years of touring.
The trio, Patrick Codenys, Richard Jonckheere, and Jean-Luc De Meyer, took to Instagram to announce the tour, Black Out, with a caption that read:
"Front 242 will stop performing concerts. It is with a mix of emotions that Front242 announces their last concerts..."
The trio then posted a picture, which confirmed the dates for their world tour. Among the dates shown, it appears that Front 242 will be making a final run through the United States, with shows set in Tampa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.
Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday, March 1, via Ticketmaster and the links posted to the band's official website.
Black Out Dates and Venues: Front 242's Farewell tour
Front 242 was formed in 1981. Since then, they've had a big influence on the EDM music scene both from an industrial standpoint and commercially. The Belgian group has also been credited with pioneering an electronic sub-genre of music called EBM (Electronic Body Music).
With their upcoming tour marking the end of a 40-year-long career, the group has decided to commence a worldwide tour, hitting all major cities for a final goodbye. The tour will begin and end in Front 242's home country, Belgium, with their first show coming in August 2024.
See the full list of tour dates below:
August 4, 2024 – Lokeren, Belgium, at the Lokerse Feesten
August 10, 2024 – Hildesheim, Germany, at the M’Era Luna
September 6, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida, at the Jannus Live
September 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Union Transfer
September 8, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at the Agora Theatre
September 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at the Mayan Theatre
September 14, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at the Roseland Theater
September 15, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at the Great American Music Hall
October 12, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at the Markthalle
October 17, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands, at the Tivoli Vredenburg: Ronda
October 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at the Huxleys Neue Welt
October 19, 2024 – Oberhausen Germany, at the Turbinenhalle
October 25, 2024 – München, Germany, at the Backstage
October 26, 2024 – Langen, Germany, at the Neue Stadthalle
November 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at the Rise Rooftop
November 9, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at the Granada Theater
November 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at the ReelWorks
November 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at the Metro
November 16, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at the Metro
November 29, 2024 – Göteborg, Sweden, at the Film Studios (FutureRetro)
November 30, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at the Berns (FutureRetro)
December 06, 2024 – Lille, France, at The Black Lab
December 07, 2024 – Paris, France, at the Le Trianon
December 08, 2024 – London, United Kingdom, at the Electric Ballroom
December 13, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at the Sala Apolo
December 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at the Sala La Paqui
December 24, 2024 – Chemnitz, Germany, at the Dark Storm Festival
January 01, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at the Pumpehuset
January 24, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium, at the Ancienne Belgique
January 25, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium, at the Ancienne Belgique
Other upcoming Front 242 2024 Tour Dates
Front 242 will also be performing at a bunch of other festivals leading up to their farewell Black Out tour. The band will be playing at the Sick New World festival, as part of their spring festival run, in Las Vegas on April 27.
Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website. Here's a list of events that Front 242 will be playing at:
March 1, 2024 – Aarschot, Belgium, at the Porta Nigra Festival
April 20, 2024 – Żebbuġ, Malta, at the Dark Malta Festival
April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Sick New World Festival
April 30, 2024 – Tijuana, Mexico, at the Black Box
May 02, 2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico, at the C3 Festival
May 03, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico, at the Pabellon del Palacio
Front 242 has released eight full-length studio albums and nine EPs over their career, The band was also featured on Billboard's "Top 500 Best Producers in Rock History" in 1997.