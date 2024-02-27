Front 242 farewell tour 2024-25: Dates, tickets, location, & all you need to know

Front 242, the legendary Belgian industrial trio, has announced they will embark on a 2024–25 farewell tour. This tour will mark the end of their concert career after 40+ years of touring.

The trio, Patrick Codenys, Richard Jonckheere, and Jean-Luc De Meyer, took to Instagram to announce the tour, Black Out, with a caption that read:

"Front 242 will stop performing concerts. It is with a mix of emotions that Front242 announces their last concerts..."

The trio then posted a picture, which confirmed the dates for their world tour. Among the dates shown, it appears that Front 242 will be making a final run through the United States, with shows set in Tampa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday, March 1, via Ticketmaster and the links posted to the band's official website.

Black Out Dates and Venues: Front 242's Farewell tour

Front 242 was formed in 1981. Since then, they've had a big influence on the EDM music scene both from an industrial standpoint and commercially. The Belgian group has also been credited with pioneering an electronic sub-genre of music called EBM (Electronic Body Music).

With their upcoming tour marking the end of a 40-year-long career, the group has decided to commence a worldwide tour, hitting all major cities for a final goodbye. The tour will begin and end in Front 242's home country, Belgium, with their first show coming in August 2024.

See the full list of tour dates below:

August 4, 2024 – Lokeren, Belgium, at the Lokerse Feesten

August 10, 2024 – Hildesheim, Germany, at the M’Era Luna

September 6, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida, at the Jannus Live

September 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Union Transfer

September 8, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at the Agora Theatre

September 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at the Mayan Theatre

September 14, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at the Roseland Theater

September 15, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at the Great American Music Hall

October 12, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at the Markthalle

October 17, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands, at the Tivoli Vredenburg: Ronda

October 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at the Huxleys Neue Welt

October 19, 2024 – Oberhausen Germany, at the Turbinenhalle

October 25, 2024 – München, Germany, at the Backstage

October 26, 2024 – Langen, Germany, at the Neue Stadthalle

November 8, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at the Rise Rooftop

November 9, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at the Granada Theater

November 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at the ReelWorks

November 15, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at the Metro

November 16, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at the Metro

November 29, 2024 – Göteborg, Sweden, at the Film Studios (FutureRetro)

November 30, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at the Berns (FutureRetro)

December 06, 2024 – Lille, France, at The Black Lab

December 07, 2024 – Paris, France, at the Le Trianon

December 08, 2024 – London, United Kingdom, at the Electric Ballroom

December 13, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at the Sala Apolo

December 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at the Sala La Paqui

December 24, 2024 – Chemnitz, Germany, at the Dark Storm Festival

January 01, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at the Pumpehuset

January 24, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium, at the Ancienne Belgique

January 25, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium, at the Ancienne Belgique

Other upcoming Front 242 2024 Tour Dates

Screenshot of the Front 242 website where the upcoming festivals are listed along with links to their tickets (Image via front242.com)

Front 242 will also be performing at a bunch of other festivals leading up to their farewell Black Out tour. The band will be playing at the Sick New World festival, as part of their spring festival run, in Las Vegas on April 27.

Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website. Here's a list of events that Front 242 will be playing at:

March 1, 2024 – Aarschot, Belgium, at the Porta Nigra Festival

April 20, 2024 – Żebbuġ, Malta, at the Dark Malta Festival

April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Sick New World Festival

April 30, 2024 – Tijuana, Mexico, at the Black Box

May 02, 2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico, at the C3 Festival

May 03, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico, at the Pabellon del Palacio

Front 242 has released eight full-length studio albums and nine EPs over their career, The band was also featured on Billboard's "Top 500 Best Producers in Rock History" in 1997.