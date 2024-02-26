Sónar Festival 2024: Lineup, dates, tickets, prices, venue, & all you need to know

Sónar Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 13, 2024, to June 15, 2024, at the Fira Montjuïc and Fira Gran Via L’Hospitalet in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 30th edition, having been held in 1994 and annually ever since.
The Sónar Festival 2024 edition will feature performances by music acts such as Kaytranda, Slim Soledad and Laurent Garnier, as well as non music speakers. The same was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 20, 2024:
Tickets for Sónar Festival 2024 are currently on sale from the official website of the Sónar Festival. Tickets are priced at €195 for Sonar Pass category, €215 for SonarPass +D category and €330 for SonarPass+D VIP category tickets. Sónar Week Passes are priced at €350 for public category and €499 for VIP category. All tickets maybe subject to additional processing fees.
Sónar Festival 2024 dates and venues
Sónar Festival 2024 is set to feature a eclectic mix of musicians as well as industry expert speakers from around the world as part of the lineup. In the music category, prominent artists include Kaytranda, Charlotte De Witte and Jessie Ware.
Kaytranda is an Canadian rapper best known for his second studio album, Bubba, which won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Charlotte De Witte won the Techno Award at the 2019 Disco Awards.
Jessie Ware is an English singer best known for her second studio album, Tough Love, which was released on October 13, 2014. The album peaked at number 9 on the UK album chart.
The full list of performers and speakers at the Sónar Festival 2024 is given below:
June 13, 2024 (Day 1 of Sónar Festival 2024)
Sonar by Day:
- Aïsha Devi + Emmanuel Biard }§{ present 'Les Immortelles'
- Olof Dreijer & Diva Cruz (DJ + percussion set)
- Valentina Magaletti & Theresa Baumgartner present ‘Lucha Libre’
- Myriam Bleau & Nien Tzu Weng present 'Second Self' + exclusive AV talk by Myriam Bleau
- Team Rolfes present ‘321Rule’ live AV starring Lil Mariko
- C.O.U.
- Dyce
- Folamour A/V
- Huda
- Judeline
- Marta Verde
- Meritxell de Soto
- Nicole L’Huiller
- Peter Kirn
- SHYBOI
- ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
- Rumbler
- Skin on Skin
- Toya Delazy
- yunè pinku live
- pablopablo
- Sevdaliza
- Surusinghe
Sonar + D:
- AI: Generating panic? (w/Eduard Alarcón)
- We are the music makers… AI & Music
AI and Music:
- We are the music makers… AI & Music
June 14, 2024(Day 2 of Sónar Festival 2024)
Sonar by Day:
- Ela Minus
- Dj Fucci
- DJ Gigola
- Hadren
- Kabeaushé
- KAMAUU
- Kelly Moran
- Kianí Del Valle Performance Group presents 'CORTEX' with Tayhana & Hamill Industries
- LANAV
- Laurent Garnier
- Marie Davidson live
- moktar
- Sasha Costanza-Chock
- Slim Soledad
- Adelaida
- AI & Blockchain Creative Summit
- Akazie
- Amore
- Coco Em
- Daniel Benza & Dømochevsky present ‘Cortical’
- Surgeon & Speedy J present ‘MULTIPLES’ live
- Yerai Cortés presents 'Guitarra Coral'
- VMO a.k.a. Violent Magic Orchestra
Sonar + D
- AI & Blockchain Creative Summit
- Barcelona Music Tech Hub
- Curating the curators
- Micaela Mantegna
- What's immersive anyway? New frontiers in art and performance
Sonar by Night:
- Adriatique
- Air play ‘Moon Safari’
- Arnau Obiols
- Ben Böhmer live
- C.FRIM b2b BAMBII
- CASISDEAD
- Danny Tenaglia
- Eliza Rose b2b Dan Shake b2b Sally C
- DJ Flight & MC Chickaboo
- GAZZI b2b DALILA
- La Goony Chonga
- Jennifer Cardini b2b HAAi
- Jessie Ware
- Kaytranada
- Richie Hawtin
- salute
- Spacer
- Verushka
- VTSS
- Yosef
- DJ Tennis
- TNTC
- Toy Tonics Jam: Kapote & Sam Ruffillo
- TAYHANA presents Club Latinx w/ Simona, Slim Soledad & Mare Advertencia
June 15, 2024 (Day 3 of Sónar Festival 2024)
Sonar by Day:
- ABHIR
- ASIANDOPEBOYS present 'PHYSIS'
- Blck Mamba
- DJ Gatasanta
- EMPTYSET
- hexorcismos presents 'MUTUALISMX'
- horsegiirL
- Jehia
- Kittin b2b David Vunk
- Laurel Halo presents 'Atlas' live
- Mainline Magic Orchestra
- Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
- Stacey Hotwaxxx Hale b2b DJ Paulette
- TAAHLIAH
- TOMMY CASH
- Gabber Eleganza presents ‘The Hakke Show
- TORO presents: softchaos, engalanan, wicboyx
- Lee Gamble presents ‘Models’ with Candela Capitán
- Iceboy Violet & Nueen present 'You Said You'd Hold My Hand Through The Fire'
Sonar + D:
Sonar by Night:
- Cinthie live
- Club Cringe
- Drazzit
- Drea
- Floating Points
- Héctor Oaks b2b Partiboi69
- JASSS
- Julietta Ferrari
- Kerri Chandler
- KI/KI live
- LaFrancesssa
- Marie Montexier b2b Mor Elian
- Marlon Hoffstadt aka DJ Daddy Trance
- The Martinez Brothers
- Octave One live
- Paul Kalkbrenner
- Raxon
- Reinier Zonneveld live
- River Moon
- Sepehr live
- Soto Asa
- Swoose
- Vince Staples
- Anetha
- Charlotte de Witte presents 'Overdrive'
- BLEX: Filip Custic, Virgen Maria, Naive Supreme & Hundred Tauro
AI and Music:
Sónar Festival, while primarily known for its Barcelona edition, features a number of other spinoffs as well, including the upcoming Sónar Lisboa and Sónar Istabul 2024 festivals.