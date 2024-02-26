Sónar Festival 2024: Lineup, dates, tickets, prices, venue, & all you need to know

Sónar Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 13, 2024, to June 15, 2024, at the Fira Montjuïc and Fira Gran Via L’Hospitalet in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 30th edition, having been held in 1994 and annually ever since.

The Sónar Festival 2024 edition will feature performances by music acts such as Kaytranda, Slim Soledad and Laurent Garnier, as well as non music speakers. The same was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 20, 2024:

Tickets for Sónar Festival 2024 are currently on sale from the official website of the Sónar Festival. Tickets are priced at €195 for Sonar Pass category, €215 for SonarPass +D category and €330 for SonarPass+D VIP category tickets. Sónar Week Passes are priced at €350 for public category and €499 for VIP category. All tickets maybe subject to additional processing fees.

Sónar Festival 2024 dates and venues

Sónar Festival 2024 is set to feature a eclectic mix of musicians as well as industry expert speakers from around the world as part of the lineup. In the music category, prominent artists include Kaytranda, Charlotte De Witte and Jessie Ware.

Kaytranda is an Canadian rapper best known for his second studio album, Bubba, which won the Best Dance/Electronic Album award at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Charlotte De Witte won the Techno Award at the 2019 Disco Awards.

Jessie Ware is an English singer best known for her second studio album, Tough Love, which was released on October 13, 2014. The album peaked at number 9 on the UK album chart.

The full list of performers and speakers at the Sónar Festival 2024 is given below:

June 13, 2024 (Day 1 of Sónar Festival 2024)

Sonar by Day:

Aïsha Devi + Emmanuel Biard }§{ present 'Les Immortelles'

Olof Dreijer & Diva Cruz (DJ + percussion set)

Valentina Magaletti & Theresa Baumgartner present ‘Lucha Libre’

Myriam Bleau & Nien Tzu Weng present 'Second Self' + exclusive AV talk by Myriam Bleau

Team Rolfes present ‘321Rule’ live AV starring Lil Mariko

C.O.U.

Dyce

Folamour A/V

Huda

Judeline

Marta Verde

Meritxell de Soto

Nicole L’Huiller

Peter Kirn

SHYBOI

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Rumbler

Skin on Skin

Toya Delazy

yunè pinku live

pablopablo

Sevdaliza

Surusinghe

Sonar + D:

AI: Generating panic? (w/Eduard Alarcón)

We are the music makers… AI & Music

AI and Music:

Sevdaliza

June 14, 2024(Day 2 of Sónar Festival 2024)

Sonar by Day:

Ela Minus

Dj Fucci

DJ Gigola

Hadren

Kabeaushé

KAMAUU

Kelly Moran

Kianí Del Valle Performance Group presents 'CORTEX' with Tayhana & Hamill Industries

LANAV

Laurent Garnier

Marie Davidson live

moktar

Sasha Costanza-Chock

Slim Soledad

Adelaida

AI & Blockchain Creative Summit

Akazie

Amore

Coco Em

Daniel Benza & Dømochevsky present ‘Cortical’

Surgeon & Speedy J present ‘MULTIPLES’ live

Yerai Cortés presents 'Guitarra Coral'

VMO a.k.a. Violent Magic Orchestra

Sonar + D

AI & Blockchain Creative Summit

Barcelona Music Tech Hub

Curating the curators

Micaela Mantegna

Sasha Costanza-Chock

What's immersive anyway? New frontiers in art and performance

Sonar by Night:

Adriatique

Air play ‘Moon Safari’

Arnau Obiols

Ben Böhmer live

C.FRIM b2b BAMBII

CASISDEAD

Danny Tenaglia

Eliza Rose b2b Dan Shake b2b Sally C

DJ Flight & MC Chickaboo

GAZZI b2b DALILA

La Goony Chonga

Jennifer Cardini b2b HAAi

Jessie Ware

Kaytranada

Richie Hawtin

salute

Spacer

Verushka

VTSS

Yosef

DJ Tennis

TNTC

Toy Tonics Jam: Kapote & Sam Ruffillo

TAYHANA presents Club Latinx w/ Simona, Slim Soledad & Mare Advertencia

June 15, 2024 (Day 3 of Sónar Festival 2024)

Sonar by Day:

ABHIR

ASIANDOPEBOYS present 'PHYSIS'

Blck Mamba

DJ Gatasanta

EMPTYSET

hexorcismos presents 'MUTUALISMX'

horsegiirL

Jehia

Kittin b2b David Vunk

Laurel Halo presents 'Atlas' live

Mainline Magic Orchestra

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

Stacey Hotwaxxx Hale b2b DJ Paulette

TAAHLIAH

TOMMY CASH

Gabber Eleganza presents ‘The Hakke Show

TORO presents: softchaos, engalanan, wicboyx

Lee Gamble presents ‘Models’ with Candela Capitán

Iceboy Violet & Nueen present 'You Said You'd Hold My Hand Through The Fire'

Sonar + D:

Sonar by Night:

Cinthie live

Club Cringe

Drazzit

Drea

Floating Points

Héctor Oaks b2b Partiboi69

JASSS

Julietta Ferrari

Kerri Chandler

KI/KI live

LaFrancesssa

Marie Montexier b2b Mor Elian

Marlon Hoffstadt aka DJ Daddy Trance

The Martinez Brothers

Octave One live

Paul Kalkbrenner

Raxon

Reinier Zonneveld live

River Moon

Sepehr live

Soto Asa

Swoose

Vince Staples

Anetha

Charlotte de Witte presents 'Overdrive'

BLEX: Filip Custic, Virgen Maria, Naive Supreme & Hundred Tauro

AI and Music:

Sónar Festival, while primarily known for its Barcelona edition, features a number of other spinoffs as well, including the upcoming Sónar Lisboa and Sónar Istabul 2024 festivals.