Louder Than Life Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, prices & all you need to know as reunited Slayer, Slipknot, and more to Headline

Louder Than Life Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2024 to September 29, 2024 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Lousville, Kentucky. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the ninth edition of the festival, having been held the first time in 2014 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by music acts such as a Slipknot, Korn, Judas Priest and Evanescence, among others, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on February 21, 2024.
Tickets for the festival are currently on sale, with General passes priced at $347.33. Park Community VIP passes are priced at $679.99, while Top Shelf VIP passes are currently on the waitlist. Single-day passes are also available and are priced at $119.99 for general tickets and $229.99 for VIP tickets. Camping tickets are all on waitlist and are currently priced from $111 to $900 and beyond.
Patrons interested in both Louder Than Life 2024 and Bourbon & Beyond 2024 may buy the Exacto Pass, which grants a weekend entry to both at the cost of $618.23.
There are also several Hotel packages available, which are priced between $185 to $2836 per person, depending upon the package. All tickets and camping passes can be purchased from the official website of the Louder Than Life festival.
Louder Than Life Festival 2024 lineup and headliners
Louder Than Life Festival is coming back in a big way with its 2024 edition and is bringing along a stellar lineup, including headliners Slayer, Slipknot, Motley Crue and Korn.
Slayer is reuniting for the first time since 2019 for their performance at Louder Than Life and Riot Fest festivals respectively. Promoter Danny Wimmer of Aftershock Festival fame, who is responsible for the upcoming Slayer performance at the former, stated in a general press statement on February 21, 2024:
"We’re thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life. I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet!”
The full lineup of Louder than Life 2024 is given below according to the days:
Day 1, September 26, 2024:
- Slipknot
- Five Finger Death Punch
- The Offspring
- Halestorm
- Seether
- Sum 41
- Highly Suspect
- Badflower
- Starset
- Marky Ramone Plays the Ramone Classics
- Saosin
- Pup
- Brutus
- Bob Vylan
- Fit For a King
- The Warning
- Point North
- Holding Absence
- Finger Eleven
- Orgy
- D.R.U.G.S.
- Des Rocs
- High Vis
- Soul Glo
- CKY
- Kneecap
- Reach NYC
- Teen Mortage
- Touche Amore
- Deadlands
- Jigsaw Youth
- Blame My Youth
- Budderside
Day 2, September 27, 2024:
- Slayer
- Evanescence
- Till Lindemann
- In This Moment
- Anthrax
- Tom Morello
- Clutch
- Lorna Shore
- Grandson
- Nothing More
- Juliette Lewis and the Licks
- Black Stone Cherry
- Fozzy
- Fugitive
- Lit
- From Ashes to New
- Show Me The Body
- Set It Off
- GEL
- Whitechapel
- Alien Ant Farm
- Nonpoint
- Powerman 5000
- Adema
- Ho99o9
- Holy Fawn
- The Chisel
- Alien Weaponry
- Like a Storm
- Jeris Johnson
- Jager Bonham
- Mike's Dead
- Caskets
- Silly Goose
Day 3, September 28, 2024:
- Motley Crue
- Disturbed
- Falling in Reverse
- Chevelle
- Dropkick Monkeys
- Skillet
- Body Count
- Mastadon
- Sevendust
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Filter
- Three 6 Mafia
- L.S. Dunes
- P.O.D
- Joey Valence & Brae
- The Armed
- Better Lovers
- Health
- Lilith Czar
- Tim Montana
- Helmet
- Local H
- Tantric
- Ill Nino
- Damnage
- Citizen Soldier
- Dead Poet Society
- The Funeral Portrait
- Any Given Sin
- Lo Spirit
- Lowlives
- Hemorage
Day 4, September 29, 2024:
- Korn
- Judas Priest
- Breaking Benjamin
- Staind
- Gojira
- Architects
- Spiritbox
- Jinger
- Poppy
- Eagles of Death Metal
- Biohazard
- Polaris
- Saliva
- Drug Church
- Militarie Gun
- Narrow Head
- New Years Day
- Drowning Pool
- Taproot
- Sponge
- Red
- Trapt
- Oxymorrons
- Hed Pe
- Slothrust
- Winona Fighter
- Nerv
- Self Deception
- Royale Lynn
- Descartes A Kant
- Gozu
- Black Map
- Project MishraM
Louder Than Life 2024 is partnering with a number of local and international entities. The most prominent among these include beverage giants Jack Daniels and Jim Beam as well as Budweiser, Knob Creek and Kentucky Venues.
