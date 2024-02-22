Louder Than Life Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, prices & all you need to know as reunited Slayer, Slipknot, and more to Headline

Louder Than Life Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2024 to September 29, 2024 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Lousville, Kentucky. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the ninth edition of the festival, having been held the first time in 2014 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by music acts such as a Slipknot, Korn, Judas Priest and Evanescence, among others, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on February 21, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale, with General passes priced at $347.33. Park Community VIP passes are priced at $679.99, while Top Shelf VIP passes are currently on the waitlist. Single-day passes are also available and are priced at $119.99 for general tickets and $229.99 for VIP tickets. Camping tickets are all on waitlist and are currently priced from $111 to $900 and beyond.

Patrons interested in both Louder Than Life 2024 and Bourbon & Beyond 2024 may buy the Exacto Pass, which grants a weekend entry to both at the cost of $618.23.

There are also several Hotel packages available, which are priced between $185 to $2836 per person, depending upon the package. All tickets and camping passes can be purchased from the official website of the Louder Than Life festival.

Louder Than Life Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

Louder Than Life Festival is coming back in a big way with its 2024 edition and is bringing along a stellar lineup, including headliners Slayer, Slipknot, Motley Crue and Korn.

Slayer is reuniting for the first time since 2019 for their performance at Louder Than Life and Riot Fest festivals respectively. Promoter Danny Wimmer of Aftershock Festival fame, who is responsible for the upcoming Slayer performance at the former, stated in a general press statement on February 21, 2024:

"We’re thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life. I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet!”

The full lineup of Louder than Life 2024 is given below according to the days:

Day 1, September 26, 2024:

Slipknot

Five Finger Death Punch

The Offspring

Halestorm

Seether

Sum 41

Highly Suspect

Badflower

Starset

Marky Ramone Plays the Ramone Classics

Saosin

Pup

Brutus

Bob Vylan

Fit For a King

The Warning

Point North

Holding Absence

Finger Eleven

Orgy

D.R.U.G.S.

Des Rocs

High Vis

Soul Glo

CKY

Kneecap

Reach NYC

Teen Mortage

Touche Amore

Deadlands

Jigsaw Youth

Blame My Youth

Budderside

Day 2, September 27, 2024:

Slayer

Evanescence

Till Lindemann

In This Moment

Anthrax

Tom Morello

Clutch

Lorna Shore

Grandson

Nothing More

Juliette Lewis and the Licks

Black Stone Cherry

Fozzy

Fugitive

Lit

From Ashes to New

Show Me The Body

Set It Off

GEL

Whitechapel

Alien Ant Farm

Nonpoint

Powerman 5000

Adema

Ho99o9

Holy Fawn

The Chisel

Alien Weaponry

Like a Storm

Jeris Johnson

Jager Bonham

Mike's Dead

Caskets

Silly Goose

Day 3, September 28, 2024:

Motley Crue

Disturbed

Falling in Reverse

Chevelle

Dropkick Monkeys

Skillet

Body Count

Mastadon

Sevendust

Sleeping With Sirens

Filter

Three 6 Mafia

L.S. Dunes

P.O.D

Joey Valence & Brae

The Armed

Better Lovers

Health

Lilith Czar

Tim Montana

Helmet

Local H

Tantric

Ill Nino

Damnage

Citizen Soldier

Dead Poet Society

The Funeral Portrait

Any Given Sin

Lo Spirit

Lowlives

Hemorage

Day 4, September 29, 2024:

Korn

Judas Priest

Breaking Benjamin

Staind

Gojira

Architects

Spiritbox

Jinger

Poppy

Eagles of Death Metal

Biohazard

Polaris

Saliva

Drug Church

Militarie Gun

Narrow Head

New Years Day

Drowning Pool

Taproot

Sponge

Red

Trapt

Oxymorrons

Hed Pe

Slothrust

Winona Fighter

Nerv

Self Deception

Royale Lynn

Descartes A Kant

Gozu

Black Map

Project MishraM

Louder Than Life 2024 is partnering with a number of local and international entities. The most prominent among these include beverage giants Jack Daniels and Jim Beam as well as Budweiser, Knob Creek and Kentucky Venues.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE