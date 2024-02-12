Everything that went down at Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Usher's 12-minute Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show, presented by Apple Music, was a spectacle that found the singer performing songs across his career discography at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last night (Feb. 11).

The 45-year-old artist performed and danced on stage to some of his biggest records, like the 2004 hit Caught Up. The singer's ability to seamlessly condense a three-decade discography to deliver a show was appreciated by fans and viewers.

The iconic singer, who just recently wrapped up his sold-out Las Vegas residency, put on an epic performance that included him dancing on roller skates, multiple wardrobe changes, and surprise celebrity cameos from collaborators like Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, and H.E.R.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime show, the singer acknowledged the difficulties he faced in trying to come up with a set list that perfectly captured his career. In an Apple Music press conference leading up to the event, the R&B singer stated:

"I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future. What songs do people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of my career? That was the idea.”

The live show was attended by over 61,000 fans who had come to witness the final clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. He also recently released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, just two days before this performance.

Major Highlights from Usher's Super Bowl Performance

Here are some of the major highlights from the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show:

The Super Bowl LVIII Tracklist

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Usher delivered an electrifying number of hits, from high-energy dance anthems like Caught Up to his 2010 collaboration with Will.i.am on OMG. Here is the list of tracks performed during his Halftime Show:

Caught Up

U Don’t Have to Call

Superstar

Love in this Club

If I Ain't Got You (Performed by Alicia Keys)

My Boo (Feat. Alicia Keys)

Confessions Part II

Nice & Slow

Burn

U Got It Bad (Feat. H.E.R. guitar solo)

Bad Girl

OMG (Feat. Will.i.am)

Turn Down For What (Feat. Lil Jon)

Yeah! (Feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris)

Alicia Key's voice cracks during her performance of 'If I Ain't Got You'

Alicia Keys performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys performed her hit song If I Ain't Got You while sitting on a red piano. Although her voice cracks as she begins the song, the singer quickly recovers by performing a captivating live rendition of her song. She goes on to duet with Usher on the song My Boo.

Usher's wardrobe transitions

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl Halftime Star's wardrobe transitions were as impressive as his musical performances. The show began with the singer dressed in a white bejeweled suit by Dolce & Gabbana, which he gradually shed to reveal an Off-White motocross outfit adorned with 340,000 crystals.

As the performance goes on, Usher eventually goes bare-chested to showcase his iconic stone-studded "U" chain. The singer's fashion choices complemented his performance by adding a distinct visual flair to the show.

H.E.R. Guitar Solo on U Got It Bad

H.E.R. performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

H.E.R. heads the stage, shredding on her electric guitar to Usher's hit songs Burn and Bad Girl. She was dressed in an all-black leather catsuit, rocking sunglasses and ponytails.

The singer gets down on her knees, scratching at the strings of her blood-red electric guitar, creating an electrifying live performance. She takes over the stage, allowing Usher time for a wardrobe change before his final performance with Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Usher roller skates to the finale

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show finale with Ludacris and Lil Jon, at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As H.E.R. began the song Bad Girl multiple backup dancers flooded the stage on roller skates. As soon as H.E.R. exited, Will.i.am opened the song OMG, which found more skaters appearing on stage, alongside Usher, who was now wearing a shiny black and blue biker outfit.

The climax of the Super Bowl halftime show featured rousing renditions of Yeah! and Turn Down For What, with performances from Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Jermaine Dupri. All the artists commanded the stage, treating viewers to a celebration of Atlanta's hip-hop culture.

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show was something the artist has been dreaming about for years. In an interview with CBS Sunday, he revealed:

"You know, everybody says they want to win a Grammy, or they want to win an Oscar, or a Tony, or an Emmy. A Super Bowl is something that everybody wants to play, and here it is. It happened."

The singer's rise to fame started with the release of his self-titled debut studio album at the age of 16 in 1994.

