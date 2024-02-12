The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show was assigned to Usher, with the R&B superstar providing a list of hits during his performance with Alicia Keys and Ludacris making appearances during the performance. However, not everyone was happy.

Plenty of NFL fans were upset with Usher's performance in the big game. Although he provided plenty of hits for his fans, the lack of a big surprise came as a disappointment for a show that had many months to be planned, even if Keys was present with him.

It's unfair to compare Usher's shows to some of the previous appearances, such as Rihanna, The Weeknd and the entire Los Angeles crew that showed up during Super Bowl LVI. Still, NFL fans decided that the show wasn't good enough to be at such a big stage:

Could Usher buy an NFL franchise someday?

Recently, he sat down with Shannon Sharpe to discuss his life away from music. Business and investments came to the discussion, and when asked if he would ever consider buying a share in an NFL team, the R&B singer did not hesitate:

Shannon: You're part owner of the Cavaliers. you've done really good, you've invested, you broaden your portfolio. Is there other other opportunities? Are you looking at an NFL team or an MLB team?

Usher: I mean, always open, you know I'm open to continue and to expand, I want to make certain that it's authentic. I want to grow, I want to work in different areas. I want to engineer and pioneer new things. There's no reason for music to be the only thing that you recognize me for - business is something that is very important to me

Which NFL franchises could be up for sale in the coming years?

The Detroit Lions come to mind, as the Ford Family have been touted as possible sellers for a while now. Of course, the recent on-field success could be a game changer, but it's clear that they're not 100% sure as to whether to continue in this market.

The Houston Texans are also part of the discussion. Since late owner Bob McNair died, Cal McNair took over, but the family isn't entirely happy with how things are going. If the situation gets worse, prospective owners could be happy with getting the franchise.