How much will Usher get paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance?

Apple Music announced that American songwriter/dancer, Usher, will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The famous pop/r&b/hip-hop artist will make his return to the big show, except this time he will headline it.

Like every other artist who performs at the Super Bowl, Usher will not be paid for it. The NFL doesn't pay artists to perform during their halftime show, however, they do pay them for travel, and all expenses associated with putting the halftime show together.

Artists such as Eminem and The Weeknd, who both recently performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, paid money out of pocket to help create buzz for the halftime show.

Before being announced to perform at the Super Bowl, Usher said he'd be a fool not to perform if given the opportunity. Luckily for him, he won't be feeling like a fool during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“I’d be a fool to say no. If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to grace the stage in support of “OMG” and Will.i.am but that was one moment.”

Usher Net Worth

Usher during The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Usher has had a very successful career, mainly known for being an artist.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Usher is worth a whopping $180 million. This was as of June 15, 2023. His net worth could boost after performing on one of the biggest platforms in the world.

Some of Usher's hits include "Yeah," "My Way," "Love In This Club," "Burn," "U Remind Me," "DJ Got Us Fallin ' In Love," and many more hit singles.