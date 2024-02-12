What songs did Usher perform at Super Bowl Halftime show? Listing every song from singer's epic performance

When the NFL chose Usher as the headliner for the Super Bowl 2024 halftime, people knew they were cooking, and unsurprisingly, the R&B superstar had a performance for the ages. The eight-time Grammy Award winner was in his bag performing some of his biggest hits on the big stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This article will examine the legend's set list for his halftime performance.

What songs did Usher perform at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show?

Usher performed the following songs at Super Bowl 2024:

Caught Up

If I Ain't Got You (with Alicia Keys)

Love in this Club

My Boo (with Alicia Keys)

OMG (with will.i.am)

U Got It Bad

Yeah! (with Lil Jon and Ludacris)

Who performed with Usher at Super Bowl halftime show?

One highlight of the Super Bowl halftime show is the performer bringing out some famous friends to join the fun. Usher was no different, and his set list included the following illustrious collaborators.

Ludacris

Atlanta legend Ludacris performed his "Yeah!" collaboration with Usher at Super Bowl 2024. The song tore up the charts in 2004 and is off Usher's fourth studio album, "Confessions."

Ludacris and Usher have a long collaborative relationship, and they've worked on hits like "Yeah!," "Rest of My Life" and "Lovers and Friends." The Atlanta Legends had a phenomenal Super Bowl halftime show.

Lil Jon

The people requested Lil Jon, and Usher gave them what they asked for. The legendary Atlanta rapper, DJ and hype man was around to give an electric performance alongside Usher and Ludacris at Super Bowl 2024.

Lil Jon performed his hit single "Yeah!" and pumped up the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. The Grammy winner came with the crunk, taking fans and viewers back to the early 2000s. Like Ludacris, Lil Jon has a long collaborative relationship with Usher, as the pair have worked on hits like "Yeah!," "Shawty" and "Lovers and Friends."

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys came with the keys at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, with the versatile singer again talking on the big stage. Keys belted out her hit single, "If I Ain't Got You," and was joined by Usher before he sang the first line of their iconic collaboration, "My Boo."

Usher rocked out the stage as was expected. Other electric performers on the Allegiant main stage included Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am and H.E.R.