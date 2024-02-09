Who will Usher bring to Super Bowl? Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys among rumored artists to star in SB58 Halftime Show

Super Bowl 58 will be held in Las Vegas this Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, with millions of viewers worldwide tuning in.

During Super Bowls, the entire focus is not always on the players; many people are also interested in the halftime show. This year, Usher will be performing, and according to TMZ, the singer has also approached Justin Bieber about performing at the Super Bowl.

So far, there has been no confirmation that Bieber has agreed, but if he does, the halftime show is going to be even better. The 'baby' singer recently performed at the NHL All-Star Game but has not been on tour since 2022.

Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon have been confirmed to join Usher on stage at the Super Bowl, while Justin Bieber also remains in the mix. It will be interesting to see how the halftime show goes in Vegas, as this year's Super Bowl is expected to be the most watched in history.

Super Bowl 58 preview: Chiefs vs 49ers

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will play in their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years. They are the reigning champions and are aiming to become the first team since 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have not won the Super Bowl since 1995. They lost to the Chiefs in 2021 and have their eyes set on taking revenge.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are the favorites heading into this game but have not played their best in the playoffs so far. They have reached here by defeating the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, but there have been some concerns about their team, especially their defense and the quarterback.

The Chiefs, in contrast, are playing their best football at the correct time. They enter this game with high confidence and are ready to defend their title. Mahomes could win the third Super Bowl of his career before turning 29, and that would be a great achievement that would put him right on track to catch Tom Brady's Super Bowl count.