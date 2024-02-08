How long is the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Details on Usher's set list for Chiefs vs 49ers

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, midway through the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. After ending his residency in Sin City in December 2023, Usher—who will headline the Super Bowl 58 halftime show on Sunday—recently described Las Vegas as his new home.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has a vast discography to pick from, though he hasn't officially disclosed his set list. If you are watching the big game just for entertainment, you might be curious about how long Usher will spend on stage during his halftime show.

The halftime is a brief break between the first and second halves of play. An NFL game, including the Super Bowl, consists of four quarters, each lasting 15 minutes. The first two quarters make up the first half while the next two quarters make up the second half.

It's difficult to estimate when halftime will arrive due to play-stoppages such as timeouts, TV timeouts, and advertisements during the game. Nonetheless, each quarter usually lasts roughly 45 minutes if you factor in these stoppages.

This year's concert is anticipated to last up to 15 minutes, compared to the customary 13 minutes for the halftime show. According to what Usher revealed to Entertainment Weekly this week, his representatives were able to negotiate a 15-minute timeframe for his halftime show.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Usher told EW:

"I can't explain why, but it's a funny thing that I was able to do and craft. That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency."

It is anticipated that Usher will utilize the Super Bowl stage to publicize his next album. He is scheduled to release "Coming Home," his first solo album since he released “Hard II Love” in 2016 on Friday, two days before the Big Game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVIII, which kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the game live.

Has Usher headlined an NFL halftime show before?

Although Usher has never headlined a Super Bowl halftime show, he did participate in the 2011 show that featured the Black Eyed Peas as the main act.

Thirteen years later, the singer will be the main attraction of the evening during Super Bowl LVIII. Currently, there's no official word on whether Usher will host the concert alone or bring out a surprise guest.

Usher, the "My Boo" crooner, was keen to express his appreciation to all of his fans for their support after it was revealed in September 2023 that he would be the headlining act this year. He even mentioned how performing at the Super Bowl had long been on his wish list.