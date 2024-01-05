"Not a whole freestyle": Ludacris seemingly responds to Katt Williams' Illuminati claims about him, spurring wild reactions online

Singer Ludacris just dropped an unofficial Katt Williams diss track and fans went wild about the same. The track came after comedian and actor Katt Williams' viral January 4, 2024, appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. At the time, the comedian had alleged that he and Ludacris once sat down with the Illuminati. Williams went on to say that the rapper-turned-actor received $200 million for 20 movies from the Illuminati. During his appearance, Katt also dissed the rapper's wife.

Ludacris' response to Katt Williams' claim was to drop a freestyle diss on the comedian and deny his involvement with the Illuminati. When fans heard the track, they had differing opinions about it. While some saw the freestyle as proof that Williams' allegations against him were true, others simply enjoyed the music. One user even went on to say that the rapper did whatever Katt claimed.

Netizens were amazed by the allegations and the rapper's response

Internet goes wild over Katt Williams' allegations and Ludacris' freestyle response

Katt Williams appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and dropped a plethora of viral allegations and claims.

On the receiving end of one of Williams' outrageous allegations was rapper turned-actor, Christopher Bridges, popularly known as Ludacris. Everything started when Sharpe asked Katt if he was related to Luda which he denied. However, he stated that they were both "invited to an Illuminati thing."

"There was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing. And it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made. So it was both of us. We were equal." The comedian said.

He said that one of the individuals had to cut off all their hair and get rid of the "sideburn thing." Williams noted that the next guy would receive $200 million as the alleged organization was allegedly going to pay the person "10 million a movie to do 20 movies".

"One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams." He clarified.

Katt Williams alluded to the Fast and The Furious movies but also sneaked in a diss on Luda's wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue. He said that she was also "part of what they give you". Katt Williams went on to claim that one person "ended up with a light-skinned ugly face wife."

The rapper Ludacris did not take too long to reply to Williams' statements. He did so through a freestyle diss track that he shared on Instagram only hours after Williams' statement.

In the track, the rapper mentioned people throwing shade at him as they could never take his "shine". He added that he's never been in the Illuminati but only in the "Ill-Luda-nati". The rapper then talked about never clout chasing and saying stuff for likes.

He paid tribute to John Singleton before stating that he earned "every one of your Fast and Furious checks". He ended the track with:

"Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature."

The comments section to Luda's original post of the track was filled with the fire emoji as netizens applauded Luda's rapping ability. They devoured his verse and rapper Aminé even called him "one of the best to ever touch the mic". While some said that the rapper didn't get the credit he deserved, others called him one of their favorite rappers.

When The Shade Room reposted the track, things took a turn as netizens were left stunned by Luda's diss response to Williams. Social media users trolled Luda and laughed at how Katt Williams had people rapping to respond to him. Some even claimed that Luda's response proved Williams' allegations.

Apart from the diss track, Ludacris has not provided any official statements regarding the claims made by Katt Williams.