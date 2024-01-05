What did Katt Williams say about Rickey Smiley and Cedric The Entertainer? Comedian’s allegations against fellow comics explored

The Club Shay Shay podcast dropped its 102nd episode featuring Katt Williams on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, and the legendary comedian’s fans can’t stop talking about it. The conversation between Williams and Shannon Sharpe sparked reactions as the former spilled the beans about his personal as well as professional life.

Some of his pointed remarks against his fellow comedians included calling out Rickey Smiley and Cedric The Entertainer for their statements.

"I have watched all these low brow comedians come here and disrespect you in your face and tell you straight-up lies," Williams said to Sharpe.

It appears Williams was on the show to set the record straight. He ridiculed Cedric The Entertainer's outright denial about stealing his joke, which elicited a quick response from the latter on social media. Williams also called out Rickey Smiley for his alleged lie about the Money Mike role in Friday After Next, opening up about the addition of a clause in his contract as an aftermath of the incident.

Katt Williams claimed Cedric The Entertainer stole his ‘best joke’

Cedric The Entertainer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Image by Getty Images)

As the subject of Cedric The Entertainer came up on the show, Katt Williams stated how he had let the matter of Cedric stealing his joke slide years ago. But Cedric’s blatant denial, when asked the same in an earlier episode of Club Shay Shay, had left him shocked.

Williams recalls how the joke “had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.” Elaborating on how he was certain of the theft, Williams retraces the entire incident from 1998:

“1998, I’m doing this joke; Cedric comes into The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim; he just changed my car into his spaceship.”

Williams also expressed what enraged him the most was how Cedric considered him a no-name comedian, confident nobody would know if he allegedly stole William’s joke.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ‘ComicView’ twice."

Cedric The Entertainer was quick to respond to this public accusation by calling William’s recount a “Revisionist History”. He went on to say:

“Regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion, my career can’t be reduced to one joke Katt Williams claims as his. I been (in) over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for (who) I am. The (people) I have put on including “Katt in the Hat” at the Gibson Amphitheatre."

Katt Williams called Smiley’s claim over his Friday After Next role a lie

Rickey Smiley performing at the April Fools Comedy Show (Image by Getty Images)

Katt Williams also spoke about Rickey Smiley on the podcast, who was the actor-comedian’s co-star in the 2002 dramedy Friday After Next. In this third movie from the Friday franchise, Williams played Money Mike, and Smiley played Robber Santa Claus.

Williams remarked on how Smiley’s statement on the Club Shay Shay about originally being offered the role of Money Mike was a straight-out lie. He also speaks about why he could see right through it on Sharpe's podcast:

“We auditioned in Los Angeles. I was audition no. 201. Two hundred Black comedians auditioned for the role of Money Mike with me. You saying all 201 was auditioning, and you had already had the role and already shot the role in four days?”

Katt Williams also mentioned a certain quirky clause he had placed in his contract following the incidents of Friday After Next, establishing that he would only work with Smiley in a movie where the former had to wear a dress in his role.

"He was so egregious that I put in my contract I won’t work with Rickey Smiley again unless he’s in a dress. Now what was Ricky Smiley’s next movie? Was it ‘First Sunday’? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did. It was in my contract.”

He used the example of First Sunday to validate his claim. First Sunday is a 2008 movie starring both actors, in which Smiley has indeed worn a dress.

The Katt Williams Unleashed podcast already has over 4 million views in less than 24 hours of its premiere, with the number of comments on it growing by the minute.