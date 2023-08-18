Why did Shannon Sharpe leave Undisputed? Speculating reason behind exit of Skip Bayless' co-host on FS1

Shannon Sharpe joined Undisputed on September 6, 2016 then left the show and its co-host Skip Bayless after the recently concluded NBA Finals. The final episode was quite interesting but Sharpe showed nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity he was given.

Although the three-time Super Bowl winner left in June, many predicted as early as January that Sharpe’s partnership with Bayless was on its last straw. The most contentious back-and-forth between the two happened a day after Damar Hamlin collapsed in an NFL game.

Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, took a shot to the chest and head before collapsing on the floor. Skip Bayless quickly posted a message on Twitter which many felt were inappropriate and insensitive.

Shannon Sharpe did not show up at Undisputed the morning after the said incident. When he did come back, this happened:

"I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me. I was just gonna say, Skip, I didn't want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin was an issue.

"We should have been talking about him, and not [getting] into your tweet. That's what I was gonna do. But you can't even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting."

A visibly-frustrated Sharpe couldn’t hold back his exasperation at Skip Bayless. They’ve had some heated discussions before, but this one seemed irrevocable.

Marcellus Wiley, who worked at Fox Sports for a couple of years, promptly reacted on Instagram to the headline-grabbing exchange:

"This is primal. This is two alphas fighting for territory. This is about power. Because that dynamic of power on that show has shifted, whether it’s real or imagined. Right now, we’re all seeing that battle for it. Let’s see who comes out undisputed."

Richard Sherman will reportedly take over Shannon Sharpe’s role at Undisputed

Skip Bayless must love sparring with Super Bowl champs. Reportedly replacing Shannon Sharpe will be Richard Sherman, a 2014 champ with the Seattle Seahawks.

Hiring Sherman will be quite interesting. Bayless and Sherman had a nasty exchange a decade ago when the longtime sports analyst was with First Take.

The three-time All-Pro told Bayless that the FS1 host had not accomplished anything in his career. Bayless took the shot without flinching and responded that he had done more for journalism than Sherman had done for football.

Shannon Sharpe’s replacement has reportedly not signed any contract yet but Fox Sports is confident a deal will be done soon.

Per Skip Bayless, Undisputed will also feature his good friend Lil Wayne on Fridays and Rachel Nichols.

