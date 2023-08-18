"We don't": Shannon Sharpe has to wait as Stephen A. Smith confirms deal is not official yet

A few hours ago, the New York Post broke the report that Shannon Sharpe has already joined Stephen A. Smith at ESPN. The former Undisputed co-host was supposed to be a guest on First Take every Monday and Tuesday.

Smith, however, had this to say about the said news:

“Those reports have Shannon Sharpe coming to First Take. I have a smile on my face. It’s a beautiful smile on my face because we all know that it’s something that I want, it’s something that I have declared because I respect Shannon, I like him. I think he’d be a tremendous asset to the show, my show, which is my day job - First Take.

“My point is, it would be great to have him. Here’s the issue: We don’t. Sorry Andrew Marchand of the New York Post! It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take. It has not happened yet. I’m still confident it’ll happen. I still believe it will happen. I think it needs to happen and I have no doubt that I’m gonna exhaust every means available to make it happen.”

Stephen A. Smith’s words on his podcast can’t make things any clearer regarding Shannon Sharpe’s rumored decision to have joined First Take. Maybe the network and the football Hall of Famer are still ironing things out. But, until Sharpe signs, sports fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.

Sharpe previously appeared on First Take on several occasions as a guest. He used to spar with Smith and Skip Bayless on football topics. The Denver Broncos great eventually signed with Fox Sports 1 and became Bayless’ co-host in Undisputed.

The three-time Super Bowl winner stayed there for seven years and lasted until after the 2023 NBA Finals. Rumors of a fractured relationship with Bayless were seen as the biggest reason why Sharpe ended his tenure with Fox Sports.

Stephen A. Smith made it known early that he was willing to work with Shannon Sharpe

A day after news broke that Shannon Sharpe was leaving Undisputed, Stephen A. Smith promptly declared that he wasn’t going to rip Skip Bayless. The long-time ESPN host wanted to shut down rumors that he’d finally hit Bayless, his former debate partner as many others did.

Smith did not lambast Bayless, he did make it clear that he will not hesitate to add Sharpe as a guest. They had worked on several occasions before and he had nothing but praise for the former football player’s energy, knowledge, preparation and presence.

Stephen A. Smith, though, wasn’t sure if ESPN will eventually hire Shannon Sharpe. The network already has former football players on their roster who can tackle issues and topics about the NFL.

Sharpe, however, has gained even more popularity and debating skills since becoming Bayless’ co-host. He’ll be a big addition to ESPN and a sorry loss to Fox Sports.

