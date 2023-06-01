NBA 2023 Finals: Start date, time and TV Broadcast schedule for all regions

The NBA 2023 Finals are just around the corner. The first game of the matchup between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will be played on Thursday night at Ball Arena in Colorado.

The Heat have won three championships in their franchise history and have been to the finals in two of the last four seasons. The Nuggets, on the other hand, haven't won a championship in the NBA.

Every game of the series will be broadcast on ABC. Basketball fans will also be able to watch the NBA 2023 Finals on the NBA League Pass. Considering that the Nuggets have a homecourt advantage, the first two games of the series will be played in Denver.

The NBA 2023 Finals begin on Thursday in Denver

The NBA Finals are a best-of-seven series, meaning that at least four games will be played between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. Every game of the series will start at either 8 or 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

Here's a full schedule for the series:

Game 1 : Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 8:30 PM

: Heat @ Nuggets, Thursday, June 1, 8:30 PM Game 2 : Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8 PM

: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 4, 8 PM Game 3 : Nuggets @ Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 PM

: Nuggets @ Heat, Wednesday, June 7, 8:30 PM Game 4 : Nuggets @ Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 PM

: Nuggets @ Heat, Friday, June 9, 8:30 PM *Game 5 : Heat @ Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 8:30 PM

: Heat @ Nuggets, Monday, June 12, 8:30 PM *Game 6 : Nuggets @ Heat, Thursday, June 15, 8:30 PM

: Nuggets @ Heat, Thursday, June 15, 8:30 PM *Game 7: Heat @ Nuggets, Sunday, June 18, 8 PM

Games 5, 6 and 7 will only be played if necessary. This means that the NBA 2023 Finals could end as early as June 9.

Nikola Jokic will look to win his first ring in the NBA 2023 Finals (Image via Getty Images)

Here is the start date of Game 1 of the NBA 2023 Finals for some of the biggest regions in the world:

Pacific Time : 5:30 PM

: 5:30 PM Mountain Time : 6:30 PM

: 6:30 PM Central Time : 7:30 PM

: 7:30 PM BST (UK) : Friday, 1:30 AM

: Friday, 1:30 AM CEST (Europe) : Friday, 2:30 AM

: Friday, 2:30 AM IST (India) : Friday, 6:00 AM

: Friday, 6:00 AM UTC +8 (The Philippines) : Friday, 8:30 AM

: Friday, 8:30 AM CST (China) : Friday, 8:30 AM

: Friday, 8:30 AM JST (Japan) : Friday, 9:30 AM

: Friday, 9:30 AM AEST (Australia): Friday, 10:30 AM

If your region is not listed above, please use this link to check when the first game of the series begins in your time zone. The website will automatically check your location and show the time of Game 1.

Game 2 will be played 30 minutes earlier, as well as Game 7, if necessary.

