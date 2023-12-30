Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023: Everything to know

In the realm of New Year's Eve celebrations, one name reigns supreme—Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023. As the iconic event gears up for Dick Clark Productions’ 52nd broadcast, anticipation is mounting for a night of unparalleled entertainment, star-studded performances, and, of course, the famous ball drop.

With a multi-year renewal confirmed through 2028–29, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve remains a steadfast presence in the ever-changing landscape of entertainment. The blend of tradition and innovation ensures that each edition builds on the legacy of its predecessors.

So let's delve into the details that make this annual extravaganza a cultural phenomenon.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023: Lineup

The heartbeat of any great New Year's celebration is its lineup, and this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promises nothing short of a musical spectacle.

With hip-hop luminaries LL Cool J and Cardi B headlining the event, the stage is set for a night of groundbreaking performances.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is poised to celebrate this milestone in style. LL Cool J, a trailblazer in the hip-hop scene, appeared on CBS' A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop TV special earlier this month.

The two hip-hop titans join a previously announced lineup featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla, all four of whom will perform in NYC.

While Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also be included in the night’s festivities.

Post Malone is set to sing Chemical and captivate audiences in Las Vegas. K-pop sensation NewJeans will welcome 2024 with dazzling performances of Super Shy and ETA from South Korea.

Rita Ora and Ryan Seacrest will co-host in Times Square, and Jeannie Mai will take the helm of the Los Angeles-based concert segments.

Evolution of a New Year tradition

The roots of this iconic celebration trace back to 1972 when entertainer Dick Clark conceptualized it as a youthful alternative to existing New Year's Eve programming.

The transition to ABC in 1974 saw Clark taking on hosting duties, solidifying the show's status as a New Year's tradition.

Over the years, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has undergone format adaptations to keep pace with changing times. The addition of prime-time segments, coverage from other U.S. locations like New Orleans and San Juan, and a late-night concert block have ensured the show's continued relevance.

Following Clark's passing, Ryan Seacrest stepped into the role in 2006, injecting his charisma into the event. The 2023 edition reflects this evolution, featuring a dynamic blend of live and pre-recorded segments.

As viewers prepare to bid farewell to 2023, and welcome the promise of a new year, this annual extravaganza remains the ultimate destination for a global celebration.

From the heart of Times Square, to stages all around the world, the legacy of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is set to bring people together in the spirit of joy, reflection and anticipation for 2024.

Viewers will be able to live stream Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 on DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV.