Is Rita Ora the new judge for The Masked Singer Season 11? Details explored

On Wednesday, September 13, it was revealed that Rita Ora would be joining The Masked Singer's upcoming season as a judge. Announcing on Instagram that she will be appearing on the 11th season of the show, the official account of The Masked Singer mentioned:

“We’re grateful to have the amazing @ritaora shine her light and join us as a panelist on #TheMaskedSinger Season 11!”

In response to this post, Fox TV expressed excitement and commented:

“Can’t wait for my girl, Rita Ora!”

Rita Ora will be joining the show since current judge Nicole Scherzinger is busy with her new project, Sunset Boulevard. With Nicole being occupied with filming the new show, Rita is now going to take over until Nicole returns.

Rita Ora shares her excitement on Instagram as she is announced as the new judge of The Masked Singer season 11

The filming of season 11 of The Masked Singer has already begun, but there has been no release date confirmed for the upcoming season thus far. However, with Nicole Scherzinger busy with Sunset Boulevard, The Masked Singer has now announced Rita Ora as the new judge of the show.

According to Billboard, the English singer shared her reaction via her Instagram story (which has since been deleted automatically for exceeding 24 hours limit):

“So happy the secret is finally out. I’m joining the @maskedsingerfox US! Can’t wait to try and guess who’s behind the mask with the other panelists.”

English singer and songwriter Rita Ora is known for many songs among her fans, including For You, Poison, Let You Love Me, Body on Me, Your Song, Anywhere, Ritual, and more. She is also quite popular for her acting career, appearing in The Brief, Spivs, Funny or Die, Fifty Shades of Grey, Twist, and Beauty and The Beast, among others.

Aside from appearing on The Masked Singer, she has also been a part of shows like The Voice Australia, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, MTV Europe Music Awards, America's Next Top Model, The X Factor, The Voice UK, etc.

More about the current season of The Masked Singer

The show is currently in season 10, and the first episode has already been released on September 10, 2023. The brief synopsis of the season 10 reads as follows:

“The season 10 premiere delivers a special celebrity performance and reveal -- one of the biggest unmaskings in the show's history; alumni Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito pair up for duets.”

The character Anonymouse was revealed to be singer, songwriter, and actress Demi Lovato in this episode. In addition to Nick Cannon as host, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are serving as judges.

Trolls Night, Harry Potter Night, Elton John Night, NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Disco Night, 2000s Night, I Wanna Rock, and Soundtrack of My Life are among the themes that fans can expect to see this season. The next episode of the show's 10th season will be released on September 27.

Fans will be able to see the five performances by different celebrities, among which one contestant will be unmasked during this episode. As episodes continue to air, new stars will be revealed until one remains as the season's winner.

Tune into Bravo to watch the latest episode of The Masked Singer season 10.