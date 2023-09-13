Who is Anonymouse on The Masked Singer season 10? "Biggest star" of the show revealed

Fox’s unique The Masked Singer series sees a range of celebrities competing against each other while wearing elaborate costumes and full-face masks. This unique concept leads to fans guessing the identity of the celebrity singers before they're officially unmasked on the show. Season 10 of the iconic series kicked off recently on September 10.

This season, the first celebrity to be unmasked was one who appeared on the show only for a one-off performance. “Anonymouse” was identified successfully by three of the four judges. The clues at hand included the fact that the celebrity had started off with an acting career but cemented their legacy once they were given an opportunity as a singer. Out of the four judges, it was Ken Jeong who guessed incorrectly and thought that the celebrity was Lady Gaga.

In reality, it was none other than former Disney star and Sonny with a Chance protagonist Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato unmasked as the first Masked Singer of Season 10

Apart from her voice, Demi Lovato had given fans and judges a range of clues. Interestingly, a number of popular names were considered. These included Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, and Lovato.

However, once the clues were revealed by Anonymouse, most of the judges stuck with Demi Lovato as their final choice.

Lovato, who was part of Time’s list of the 100 most influential personalities back in 2017, included her achievement as part of the clues:

“Just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Time’s 100. This is a literal concrete clue. My acting career has cemented me as one talented mouse.”

When the above two clues did not prove enough, Lovato went ahead and spoke about her musical career. She claimed that she was “the right rodent for the job”:

“When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job. I started working young. But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice. When my future was looking bright on the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside. The more I pushed, the more I felt myself slipping away. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And eventually, I hit rock bottom."

Speaking at length about her career, she added:

"But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize, I had so much more life to live. Now, I’ve made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here. It’s about time I stop by. You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me.”

The appearance on the show also coincided with some important commitments for Demi Lovato. Her new album, Revamped, is set for release on September 15. Interestingly, the singer has re-recorded 10 of her 15 album songs as rock songs and will be performing the new album at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

Regardless, The Masked Singer has seen a change of format for this season. The show will include a new format with three individual groups, followed by Battle-Royale-themed semifinal episodes.

Season 10 also sees a return of the “Ding Dong Keep It On Bell” feature of the semifinals. Moreover, each of the three initial groups will include wildcard entries as well.

Furthermore, a wide range of new costumes such as “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus,” “Diver,” “Gazelle,” “Royal Hen,” and “S’More” will feature in season 10 of the highly anticipated Fox series as well.

A brand new episode of The Masked Singer will be released on 27 September at 8:00 pm ET on Fox.