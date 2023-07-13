When will The Masked Singer return? Season 10 release date revealed

The Masked Singer, the popular Emmy Award-nominated singing competition, is making its highly anticipated return with its landmark season 10. The first look at the upcoming season was unveiled on Wednesday, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

In typical Masked Singer fashion, the promo maintains an air of mystery and intrigue. Fashionably dressed little letters come together to spell out Masked Singer before finally revealing the release date for the latest season, coming back on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The Masked Singer season 10 will have an all new cast of characters

The excitement surrounding The Masked Singer's 10th season reached a fever pitch with the release of a unique teaser. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the show posted a short teaser revealing only its release date, maintaining a sense of intrigue and mystique, which is the very essence of the show.

Diehard fans of the show will immediately notice that the letters in the promo incorporate familiar elements from past costumes. The Queen of Hearts "R," the Monster "M," and the Harp "D" all make their appearance, creating a nostalgic connection for devoted fans.

However, the real excitement lies in the discovery of brand-new elements, cleverly hidden as Easter eggs within the promo. As the camera pans over the letters, observant viewers will spot intriguing hints about never-before-seen costumes. A captivating "K" resembling a beautiful moth, a delectable "G" shaped like a pink-frosted donut, and perhaps even an enchanting "S" adorned with flower petals unseen in previous seasons. The level of creativity and attention to detail in the costume designs, even for the letters, promises to be a visual feast for fans.

One of the most anticipated aspects of each new season of The Masked Singer is undoubtedly the costumes. The upcoming season promises to deliver the biggest and boldest costumes in the show's history in honor of completing 10 years of the show. According to the statement given by Fox,

"The Masked Singer is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show's history – with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath."

In recent seasons, The Masked Singer has introduced format shifts that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. While details about the exact format for season 10 remain undisclosed, fans can rest assured that surprises are in store.

Recently, Emmy 2023 nominations were announced, and the beloved show has been nominated in numerous categories.

The familiar faces that have become synonymous with The Masked Singer will be back to guide the fans through the mystery and excitement. Host Nick Cannon returns to his role, bringing his charisma and energy to the stage.

Joining him are the talented and entertaining judges: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. Their gasps when the singers are revealed are soon going to be heard across the screens.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"The Masked Singer is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask."

The combination of mesmerizing performances, elaborate costumes, and the tantalizing quest to uncover the identities of the masked celebrities is coming on Wednesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

