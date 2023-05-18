Fox network reality show renewals: The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice make the cut

Fox network is announcing brand new seasons of reality TV shows amidst the ongoing the writer’s strike. Recently, the network revealed that two of its most popular singing shows are returning very soon with new competitors. The Masked Singer has been renewed for season 10 and I Can See Your Voice is coming back for its third installment.

The Masked Singer season 9 ended recently on Wednesday, May 17, while I Can See Your Voice is returning after more than a year. The network has not announced the release date for the shows, which are being produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Fox is also bringing back more reality TV shows, as announced previously, for its millions of viewers.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is returning for season 2 and Farmer Wants a Wife will come back after just days of its season 1 finale, which airs on Thursday, May 18.

Meanwhile, Hell’s Kitchen has been renewed for season 22 after just four months of its previous season and Lego Masters is also returning for season 4. Fox Network has also announced that Name that Tune has been renewed for a third season after a year.

Format of Fox network’s The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice

The Masked Singer

Fox network's The Masked Singer features many celebrities competing for the golden mask trophy by showing off their singing skills. Their identities are hidden and the masks can only be removed after the contestant is eliminated. The contestants first compete against their own groupmates and ultimately the last remaining singer fights with the other group winners.

They drop several hints about their hidden identities after each performance and the judges have to guess who is under the mask.

The description of the show reads:

"A top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities."

The judges of The Masked Singer are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The series’ executive producers are Izzie Pick Ibarra, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik, Nick Cannon, and James Breen.

I Can See Your Voice

I Can See Your Voice is a one-of-a-kind musical mystery show where a contestant has to identify one good singer out of six different “secret singers” who are unknown and “bad” at vocals.

The contestant does not hear the sounds of the singers but has to make a guess by observing them while singing and taking the help of several clues.

One singer must be eliminated at the end of each round, receiving $15,000 for identifying the bad singer. The contestant can wager away all of their money in the 6th round by correctly identifying if the last standing singer is good or bad.

He/ she will win $100,000 for the right answer but lose all of their money if they are wrong.

Fox network's description of I Can See Your Voice reads:

"A guest artist receives clues to help eliminate the bad singers and uncovers the result by performing a duet with the last mystery singer at the end."

The show is an adaptation of a South Korean series and is hosted by Ken Jeong. The executive producers of the series are James McKinlay, Craig Plestis, and Ken Jeong.

Regular updates about the upcoming Fox network shows will be published on their official website and verified social media accounts.

Poll : 0 votes