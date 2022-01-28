×
Create
Notifications

“Can’t get over Sign Spinner’s voice”: I Can See Your Voice fans taken by surprise

Sign Spinner in I can see your voice season 2 (Image via Instagram)
Sign Spinner in I can see your voice season 2 (Image via Instagram)
Muskan Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 28, 2022 04:23 AM IST
Feature

The electrifying voice of Sign Spinner in Fox TV’s latest I Can See Your Voice episode was the biggest highlight of the show. Fans and panelists were particularly thrilled when Sign Spinner and Ukulele Prodigy were put against each other.

The turnout from the pretentious lip-sync showdown was a shock in disguise for everyone. Sign Spinner, who was anticipated to be the bad singer, emerged as a deeply talented one.

The show’s format adds to the overwhelming suspense and excitement. It revolves around a contestant who has to guess the good singers out of six secret singers only by seeing them lip-sync in live duet performances. Not to forget, the winner takes away a whopping $100,000 if they manage to guess the good singer in the final round.

.@kenjeong breaking down the rules for tonight. #ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/jGOKGc1FcH

What do we know about the Sign Spinner?

Every episode has a changing set of secret singers who are entitled to be known only by their profession. Singers are supposed to keep the contestants guessing for the good singer.

The talented musician, whose real name is Naomi Gomez, was camouflaged as a hip-hop artist. She turned up with a blank face to bewilder the fans, panelists, and contestant Kenny. Gomez might have failed to successfully pretend to be a good singer, but this did not yield well for Kenny. He eliminated her, assuming her to be the bad singer.

However, fans could not believe their ears the moment Naomi started singing. Her bold, melodious, and peppy voice immediately amazed everyone. She also revealed that she is a singer, writer, and actor.

Naomi Gomez has acted in the film My Perfect Love. She is also a part of many local theater groups like Broadway & Beyond, Aida, Six Feet Under, etc. She has her training in violin, guitar, piano and ukulele.

Here's how fans reacted to the Sign Spinner’s performance

Fans were completely fascinated by Naomi’s performance. Many of them claimed to have already guessed her to be a good singer. It wasn't just fans, panelist Adrienne Eliza Houghton was equally shocked to hear her voice.

I was legit… SHOCKED! #ICanSeeYourVoice twitter.com/seeyourvoicefo…

Fan reactions on Twitter said :

me when sign spinner started singing #ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/LPtft6tsTl
@ynnaheel Right? SOOOO GOOD! #CanSeeYourVoice
@ynnaheel INSANE!!! @SeeYourVoiceFOX #ICANSEEYOURVOICE
@naomikgomez_ had me fooled. Her lipsyncing may be bad but damn she can sing! #ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/r19JxnagzL
Cant get over Sign Spinners voice #ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/iSpZBPWtRx
Someone needs, to give Sign Spinner a singing contract #ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/Gs6fLlamQv
Wow Naomi Gomez you are phenomenal I was definitely wrong Sign Spinner. I hope your Broadway dreams come true, you deserve it #ICanSeeYourVoice #NaomiGomez
This girl can SANGGG#ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/s8FYlxV8o1
@ICanSeeYourVoice #Naomigomez just blew it Away!!! Wow! 🥰

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Indeed, fans were blown away by her performance on the show I Can See Your Voice season 2. Naomi Gomez is surely a rising star possessing multiple talents, and fans should expect to see more of her soon.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी