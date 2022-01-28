“Can’t get over Sign Spinner’s voice”: I Can See Your Voice fans taken by surprise

The electrifying voice of Sign Spinner in Fox TV’s latest I Can See Your Voice episode was the biggest highlight of the show. Fans and panelists were particularly thrilled when Sign Spinner and Ukulele Prodigy were put against each other.

The turnout from the pretentious lip-sync showdown was a shock in disguise for everyone. Sign Spinner, who was anticipated to be the bad singer, emerged as a deeply talented one.

The show’s format adds to the overwhelming suspense and excitement. It revolves around a contestant who has to guess the good singers out of six secret singers only by seeing them lip-sync in live duet performances. Not to forget, the winner takes away a whopping $100,000 if they manage to guess the good singer in the final round.

What do we know about the Sign Spinner?

Every episode has a changing set of secret singers who are entitled to be known only by their profession. Singers are supposed to keep the contestants guessing for the good singer.

The talented musician, whose real name is Naomi Gomez, was camouflaged as a hip-hop artist. She turned up with a blank face to bewilder the fans, panelists, and contestant Kenny. Gomez might have failed to successfully pretend to be a good singer, but this did not yield well for Kenny. He eliminated her, assuming her to be the bad singer.

However, fans could not believe their ears the moment Naomi started singing. Her bold, melodious, and peppy voice immediately amazed everyone. She also revealed that she is a singer, writer, and actor.

Naomi Gomez has acted in the film My Perfect Love. She is also a part of many local theater groups like Broadway & Beyond, Aida, Six Feet Under, etc. She has her training in violin, guitar, piano and ukulele.

Here's how fans reacted to the Sign Spinner’s performance

Fans were completely fascinated by Naomi’s performance. Many of them claimed to have already guessed her to be a good singer. It wasn't just fans, panelist Adrienne Eliza Houghton was equally shocked to hear her voice.

Fan reactions on Twitter said :

Amanda @ItsMeAmandaah @naomikgomez_ had me fooled. Her lipsyncing may be bad but damn she can sing! #ICanSeeYourVoice @naomikgomez_ had me fooled. Her lipsyncing may be bad but damn she can sing! #ICanSeeYourVoice https://t.co/r19JxnagzL

J. Seaberry @JJSea #NaomiGomez Wow Naomi Gomez you are phenomenal I was definitely wrong Sign Spinner. I hope your Broadway dreams come true, you deserve it #ICanSeeYourVoice Wow Naomi Gomez you are phenomenal I was definitely wrong Sign Spinner. I hope your Broadway dreams come true, you deserve it #ICanSeeYourVoice #NaomiGomez

Also Read Article Continues below

Indeed, fans were blown away by her performance on the show I Can See Your Voice season 2. Naomi Gomez is surely a rising star possessing multiple talents, and fans should expect to see more of her soon.

Edited by R. Elahi