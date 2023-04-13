Who was behind the Dandelion costume? The Masked Singer fans surprised as judge Ken Jeong makes a "rare" correct guess

The Masked Singer returned on Fox on Wednesday, April 11, with a new episode and two new singers. Dandelion, the reigning queen, was seen performing against Lamp and UFO to keep her title and reach the finals of the show. However, she was eliminated in the first round itself after performing Starlight by Muse.

Dandelion's voice was very smooth throughout her performance but the judges decided to send her home. After unmasking, fans were shocked to see that Dandelion was popular actor and singer Alicia Witt. Alicia is known for her roles as a child star in Dune and Twin Peaks.

The Masked Singer fans were even more surprised to see that Ken Jeong, who is known for getting most of his guesses wrong about the show's contestants, was right this time.

Judge Robin felt that Dandelion was Sara Bareilles. Judge Jenny said that Dandelion was Milla Jokovich, while Nicole felt that it was Zooey Deschanel.

The Masked Singer fans feel proud as judge Ken finally makes a correct guess

Ken Jeong has an inaccuracy rate of 91.5% when it comes to guessing the identities of contestants. He has only gotten 11 contestants' identities correct in nine seasons, out of a total of 129 singers.

The Masked Singer fans were shocked by Ken's correct guess of Dandelion aka Alicia Witt and praised him for the same.

More about Alicia Witt on The Masked Singer

In her clues, Dandelion mentioned that she started her career when she was just a kid and has worked with many popular celebrities like Madonna and Flea. She also hinted that her roots are in the “musical city.” She mentioned that her dog recognizes her by her voice and that:

"Space is meaningful to me because it showed me early what I wanted to do with the rest of my life."

The clues also included a Santa hat with a laughing emoji, a wanted poster, a zombie, and a piano.

Alicia has been working since she was a kid. She acted alongside Madonna in the 1995 movie Four Rooms and with Flea in the 1998 film Gen 13. Witt is known to be a musical prodigy, which is what the piano hinted at.

The santa and the laughing emoji hinted that Witt was going to appear in the Christmas Tree Lane film. Alicia was also seen in The Walking Dead and Orange is the New Black series.

After Alicia's elimination, Lamp and UFO competed in the Battle Royale round. Both of them sang Rocket Man by Elton John in the round and Lamp was eliminated and unmasked as Melissa Joan Hart.

UFO will now move to the final stages of The Masked Singer, which airs on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes