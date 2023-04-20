The Masked Singer season 9 returned this week on Fox on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured one last performance of the six remaining contestants before the quarter-finals and the semi-final rounds. After an intense fight for over nine weeks, only six have reached the top out of 21 total contestants.

The contestants gave an original performance as the showmakers introduced new clues about their identity. The episode also featured some funny behind-the-scenes clips as the singers got ready for their performances and showed glimpses of their previous songs. The singers were seen walking down the street in their masks, much to the amusement of onlookers.

However, The Masked Singer fans were not happy with the showmakers as they wanted to see the quarter-finals and more performers unmasked. They slammed the producers for airing a recap episode without elimination.

Poohbearss @Poohbearss A recap and no unmasking ?? UGH - see ya next week 🙄. #TheMaskedSinger A recap and no unmasking ?? UGH - see ya next week 🙄. #TheMaskedSinger

The Masked Singer fans did not want to see a recap episode

The six last-standing singers in the competition are California Roll, Gargoyle, Macaw, Mantis, Medusa, and UFO. The Masked Singer fans were very upset after the producers decided to air a "filler" episode at this crucial stage of the show.

Gumshoe Samma @theRealiHeart #TheMaskedSinger oh wait is this a recap special sounds like no one is getting kicked off tonight well better find a video #TheMaskedSinger oh wait is this a recap special sounds like no one is getting kicked off tonight well better find a video

Snoop Joshy Josh @JoshMarino420 This is just a clip show? Why am I wasting my time with this? #TheMaskedSinger This is just a clip show? Why am I wasting my time with this? #TheMaskedSinger

tvismyescape 📺 @hershey_bar22 #TheMaskedSinger So no one is getting unmasked tonight, this is just a recap. So no one is getting unmasked tonight, this is just a recap. 😤 #TheMaskedSinger

carlos @svlmonskinrolls



where are the judges?



are there no new clues?



wtf is going on?



#themaskedsinger is no one getting unmasked tonight?where are the judges?are there no new clues?wtf is going on? is no one getting unmasked tonight?where are the judges?are there no new clues?wtf is going on? #themaskedsinger

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9 episode 10?

Fox network's description of the episode, titled Supreme Six, reads:

"A recap of the journeys of the three remaining champions and the three remaining underdogs; a new performance from each of the champions, as well as all-new clues and behind-the-scenes footage."

California Roll sang Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart. The group’s clues included a book titled Group Project, pizza with 5 billion written on the back, and a baseball.

Medusa’s clues included a dragon and a piano. She was the first singer to be saved by the bell.

Meanwhile, Macaw admitted that he was very nervous about his performance and sang Ed Sheeran’s Photograph. His clues were two arrows, salsa, and a telescope.

Gargoyle’s clues were Tic Tac Toe and the Kool Aliens video game. He was saved by the judges in week 4.

UFO revealed that she comes from the beauty world and that her visual clues were a flag that says “I (heart symbol) It,” a tiara, and a sewing machine. She sang Kygo’s stargazing as her final performance. Mantis did not sing, but his clues were movie posters Eyes on the Crown and Radioactive Insects II.

Fox airs new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu the very next day. The competition will resume next week as the three contestants who were saved by the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell, fight in the quarter-finals and only one will reach the semi-finals.

Poll : 0 votes