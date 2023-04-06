"Wasn't worth a save": The Masked Singer fans upset as Robin Thicke uses the bell to save Mantis from elimination

Episode 8 of The Masked Singer season 9 aired on Fox on Wednesday, April 5, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured reigning king "Doll" trying to keep his title against two new competitors, the Dandelion and the Mantis. Doll was eliminated after the first round, while Mantis lost in the battle royale round.

Just as Mantis was about to be unmasked, judge Robin Thicke, who thought that actor Dennis Quaid was under the mask, rang the bell for him. This is a new feature in the season where judges can save one singer per group by ringing the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

With this, the Mantis went straight to the quarter-finals, where he will compete against the other saved singers, while the Dandelion will battle for her title in the upcoming episode.

Judges were impressed with Mantis' voice as he sang Bob Seger's Old Time Rock & Roll and I've Got a Golden Ticket by Peter Ostrum and Jack Albertson.

The Masked Singer fans, however, did not like the Mantis' cool voice and felt that he should have been eliminated.

𝒩𝒾'𝒬𝓊𝒶 @MissNiqNiq268 Ugh! Why did you ring that bell Robin!! #MantisMask wasn't worth a save in my opinion (not even for sentimental values) #TheMaskedSinger ... Ugh! Why did you ring that bell Robin!! #MantisMask wasn't worth a save in my opinion (not even for sentimental values) #TheMaskedSinger...

The Masked Singer fans wanted to see who was under the Mantis mask

Judge Jenny thinks that Mantis is Kevin Bacon while Ken’s guess is Bruce Springsteen. Nicole went all in and predicted that Keanu Reeves was under the Mantis mask.

The Masked Singer fans were eager to know the Mantis' identity and slammed the judges for saving him.

They also felt that he did not deserve to be saved based on his performance.

david rose is king @iamdwelling #TheMaskedSinger I hate the bell, needs to be broken before next season I hate the bell, needs to be broken before next season 🔨#TheMaskedSinger

💜🤍 Dee 💜🤍 @miss_tweedledee i wanted to know who it was i hate this stupid bell because they use it haphazardly #themaskedsinger i wanted to know who it was i hate this stupid bell because they use it haphazardly #themaskedsinger https://t.co/JHGXPTUeyx

Lauren @laurenltallent

#TheMaskedSinger This bell idea is so stupid. We want to see who’s under the mask. Get rid of that next season. This bell idea is so stupid. We want to see who’s under the mask. Get rid of that next season. #TheMaskedSinger

Ana 🌸💞💐 @photolover82 Wait wow the last bell they ring it for the Mantis?! They just wasted the opportunity to continue #TheMaskedSinger Wait wow the last bell they ring it for the Mantis?! They just wasted the opportunity to continue #TheMaskedSinger

jk 🌙 @jgk_ptx help why did they just ring the bell for the mantis #TheMaskedSinger help why did they just ring the bell for the mantis #TheMaskedSinger

kiera @KieraElliott I wanted to see who the praying mantis was lol #TheMaskedSinger I wanted to see who the praying mantis was lol #TheMaskedSinger

Tay @FrayedSuit Wtf. They ring the bell for the Mantis but boot Dee Snider who had a way more fun performance than both the Dandelion and Praying Mantis. I’m so confused by this show now. #TheMaskedSinger Wtf. They ring the bell for the Mantis but boot Dee Snider who had a way more fun performance than both the Dandelion and Praying Mantis. I’m so confused by this show now. #TheMaskedSinger

WhatsOnTheTube @tvcriticme



#themaskedsinger Why Robin? Mantis isnt that good! Why Robin? Mantis isnt that good! #themaskedsinger

Hints and clues about the Mantis

Some hints about the Mantis' identity include:

Performer known for his brooding persona

Almost won an Emmy for comedy

Published author who wants to “let loose and dance with the wolves”

Has worked on something related to Shakespeare

Music followed his career from “Broadway to the silver screen”

His visual clues include a helicopter, motorcycles, scaling a skyscraper, a skull, a gasoline can, matches, an explosion, reading Lord of the Fly, stuffed wolf, and poker chips. After his first performance, some men in black came on stage to bring sunglasses, whose tag read "true story." Mantis then added:

"Representing a legend was instrumental to my success and it was an honor to do so."

Robin enjoyed Mantis' first performance and revealed that Old Time Rock and Roll is his father's favorite go-to party song. Mantis sang in a different style in the battle royale round, resembling that of Broadway performers.

Mantis will now try to earn a spot in the finals by competing against the other two saved singers, Gargoyle and Medusa, in the upcoming episodes. Fox airs fresh episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

